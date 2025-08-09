5 Outdoor Smart Devices You Didn't Know You Wanted Until Now
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
From smart speakers to lights, thermostats, and robot vacuums, there's a smart home device for just about every room and area of your domicile or business. We're talking both indoor and outdoor tech, though the latter tends to pick up a little less fanfare. It's a crying shame, too, because there are thousands of outdoor smart gadgets on the market, including peace of mind products like weatherproof lighting, cameras, and floodlights. That's why we put together this list of the five outdoor smart devices you didn't know you wanted until now. It's time to put the spotlight on this tech.
Brands like Arlo, TP-Link, and Govee are some of the more recognizable and reliable producers in the world of internet-powered gadgetry, and we're here to represent. Each of the five devices we've selected is easy to set up, simple to control and customize, and relatively budget-friendly (save for one luxury item we simply couldn't resist including). To curate this list, we primarily considered tech that serves a purpose, enhances a space, or rectifies a pain point in an efficient manner.
A smart plug
The Kasa EP40A Outdoor Smart Plug lets you take control of your outdoor power with the help of Alexa, Google Home, Samsung SmartThings, and Apple HomeKit. You won't even need a hub setup inside the house. Simply plug the Kasa EP40A into the outdoor outlet you'd like to automate and download the Kasa app to connect it to Wi-Fi. With its 300-foot range, you shouldn't have any issues with network dropouts, and you can use the Kasa app to build custom schedules and timers for whatever two components you decide to wire up.
Perfect for everything from outdoor lighting to powered speakers, the Kasa EP40A is IP64-rated for dust and water resistance. When one of the plugs isn't in use, simply attach the weatherproof cover to keep the internals safe. While most of us will want to control the EP40A with smart assistants like Alexa and Siri, we were glad to see two manual power switches on the product, offering individual control of each outlet. So, even if Wi-Fi drops out, the plug can remain functional.
A strand of smart lights
Whether you're looking to add some grooviness to your backyard patio or some extra illumination for added security, the Govee Smart Outdoor String Lights 2 is the 144-foot strand of lights we'd recommend. This RGBICW system delivers bright and rich multi-color lighting, as well as warm and cool whites for an effect that's more tranquil than animated. The anti-UV materials keep all the bulbs safe from long days of sunlight, and the IP65 rating provides solid dust and water resistance. The control module is only IP44-rated, though, so you'll want to make sure the plug you choose isn't exposed to the elements.
Once connected to Wi-Fi, you'll be able to download the Govee Home App (for iOS and Android devices) to remotely control your bulbs. Raise and lower the brightness, change colors, or choose from 47 unique scenes to bring some much-needed flair to the great outdoors. The system is also compatible with Alexa and Google Home, so you'll be able to manage your exterior lighting with voice commands and custom automations, too.
A smart padlock
When it's time to lock down a bike or secure a shed or gate, one of the best tools for the job is the igloohome Smart Padlock 2. Forget misplacing a key for the umpteenth time. The smart padlock digitizes your backyard security as a major convenience in your life. Like a standard padlock, this IP67-rated smart lock is durable, capable of enduring temperatures as low as -4 degrees Fahrenheit and as hot as 122 degrees. The shackle is also rust-resistant, and the lock body is designed to deter corrosion, so there's no chance of Mother Nature taking down your tech.
The Smart Padlock 2 has a rechargeable battery that should last up to nine months before needing service, at which point you'll just hook it up to a USB-C charger for about an hour. And as far as smart tech goes, the Padlock 2 is supported by the free igloohome app, which lets you monitor the lock's usage, as well as send entry codes to approved guests. And, maybe the best part of the whole deal, the Padlock 2 doesn't even require Wi-Fi to work — just Bluetooth. Of course, if you want to use the app remotely, you'll need an internet connection to check up on your smart lock.
A couple of security cameras
Home security is one thing you can't put a price on. You also want to make sure you're going with a great brand when you're talking about the peace of mind of you and yours, which is why we selected the Arlo Essential Security Camera (2-Pack) as our go-to outdoor lenses. Delivering 2K HDR video and a 130-degree field of view, the battery-powered Arlo Essential captures a wide footprint and is able to zoom in for enhanced views of objects like license plates and human faces. And once the sun goes down, you'll be able to use the built-in spotlight for color night vision.
You'll need to download the Arlo Secure app to set up and manage the cameras, but this is also your main dashboard for viewing recordings, using two-way audio, and a range of other features. Like most smart cams, you'll be able to integrate Alexa and Google Home controls, too, allowing you to do things like pull up a live view from one of the cams on a smart display or compatible smart TV. You'll need an Arlo Secure plan to store recorded videos for up to 60 days, though the cameras will still alert you when motion is detected without a subscription.
A robot lawn mower
Mowing the lawn can be a real chore, which is why we're glad to feature the Segway Navimow i105N Robot Lawn Mower as our final entry. Yes, this dollar-eater costs a whopping $1,000, but it's engineered to cut up to 1/8 of an acre without you lifting a finger. Thanks to features like AI-assisted auto-mapping and a robust navigation system, the Navimow learns your lawn as it goes, with three-dimensional maps created and stored in the free companion app. You can schedule the mower to cut certain parts of the lawn on certain days, and can add up to 12 control zones.
Many robot mowers require the installation of perimeter wire, but not the Navimow. Everything you need to get your mower up and running is in the box, and you'll even be able to loop in Alexa and Google Home controls to initiate mowing with voice commands or other ecosystem controls. It may not be the most practical outdoor smart home device, but if you can afford it, the Segway Navimow i105N is definitely money well spent.