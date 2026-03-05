The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra's Privacy Feature Makes Me Want To Ditch The iPhone

Samsung says there are two types of pixels on its displays. One emits light directly to the user's eyes while the other emits light to make it easier to view content from all angles. With the Privacy Display, users can decide if they want the entire display to be hard to see from all angles, just certain apps, or even just notifications. With this technology, Samsung feels to be revolutionizing privacy on the smartphone, as users can rest assured to open any message, app, or photo without worrying about others peeking, whether they're at home, at work, or commuting.

What makes this technology so interesting is that it doesn't make the display worse, nor does it need an accessory, as everything is built into the screen. Since Samsung can deactivate each pixel individually, it gives users control as precise as just a notification getting blurred while all the rest remain visible.

This feature is also great to prevent criminals from peeking at your password from a distance or people from taking a look at sensitive information without your permission. In other words, Samsung was able to make a tiny upgrade, the most important reason for customers to upgrade their phones to a Galaxy S26 Ultra.