Most iPhone 17 Screen Protectors Could Break A New Display Feature

The iPhone 17 series features a more durable Ceramic Shield 2 glass display cover that's three times more scratch-resistant than the previous version and should protect the new iPhones better against accidental damage. iPhone 17 drop tests have shown that the front glass can still shatter depending on various factors, including the height of the drop and the material of the impact zone. That's why it's a good idea to use a screen protector with one of the three iPhone 17 models or the iPhone Air. Ceramic Shield 2 glass may be more durable, but it's not shatterproof. However, it turns out that most iPhone 17 screen protectors might not be good for your handset, and it's not about their ability to add extra cushioning that can prevent damage. New research from Astropad shows that most of the generic screen protectors you might buy will nullify another upgrade Apple built into Ceramic Shield 2 glass: Anti-reflectivity.

Astropad makes its own anti-reflective (AR) screen protectors for the iPhone, including the iPhone 17 series. The company conducted an experiment to see how the iPhone 17's AR coating works, and how screen protectors impact it, and found that a regular glass protector practically cancels the AR effects of Ceramic Shield 2. The short version of the experiment is that Ceramic Shield 2 glass needs direct contact with air to offer users those anti-reflective properties. Placing any screen protector on top of it makes that impossible. Unless the screen protector has AR capabilities of its own, like Astropad's Fresh Coat, you end up with a screen that's slightly more reflective than the iPhone 16 Pro's display.