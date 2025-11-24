7 Popular iPhone Accessories That You Should Avoid Buying

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are multiple popular iPhone accessories you can find online that provide additional features for your phone, from charging it on the go to keeping it safe if it falls on the ground. Just because an iPhone accessory is popular, however, doesn't mean it's necessarily the best possible option available. So, we looked at some of the top-selling add-ons for the iPhone to find any issues surrounding them.

This includes concerns with the quality of the product, how it works, what customers have to say about it, and overly high price tags. When it comes to saving money on extra equipment for your iPhone, there's usually an option to go with something cheaper, but not all products are created equal. So, we picked out seven popular iPhone accessories for this list, highlighting why you should avoid them and offering substitutes to consider instead.