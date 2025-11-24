7 Popular iPhone Accessories That You Should Avoid Buying
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There are multiple popular iPhone accessories you can find online that provide additional features for your phone, from charging it on the go to keeping it safe if it falls on the ground. Just because an iPhone accessory is popular, however, doesn't mean it's necessarily the best possible option available. So, we looked at some of the top-selling add-ons for the iPhone to find any issues surrounding them.
This includes concerns with the quality of the product, how it works, what customers have to say about it, and overly high price tags. When it comes to saving money on extra equipment for your iPhone, there's usually an option to go with something cheaper, but not all products are created equal. So, we picked out seven popular iPhone accessories for this list, highlighting why you should avoid them and offering substitutes to consider instead.
Xenvo Pro Lens Kit
A clip-on camera lens for an iPhone can be a helpful attachment. It's a good way to upgrade your built-in camera, but not all of these popular iPhone accessories are created equal. Like the Xenvo Pro Lens. It works for iPhones, but has mixed reviews. For some customers, when they took a photograph, "The wide-angle photos had massive blurriness and distortion..." Others had difficulty putting on the lens, noting, "...the clip broke after 1 gentle use, and the light clip was broken upon delivery." Still others felt there was a risk to their iPhones, as the grip was so tight that it could crack their screen.
A solid alternative is the Moment Wide Lens. You can get the M-series for $49, or if you have newer models, the T-series for $150. The reviews for this model are more reassuring, and it features a 4.4-star ranking on Amazon from 1,415 reviews. Customers appreciate its capability, saying, "...when you give yourself that extra bit of wideness for the images you can capture aspects of the landscape and scenery that would otherwise be lost." Other reviews recommend it because, "It is so easy to use and the photos have a good quality." The overall reviews and customer first-hand experiences reflect why you should go with the Moment lens.
iPhone 17 Pro Max MagSafe Case
When you want protection for your iPhone 17, the Pro Max MagSafe case may look like a natural pick as it's an Apple product. However, buyers don't widely recommend it, despite the sleek design. Many find the case's surface is too slippery, making it difficult to hold, and increasing the chances of it falling from their hand. When it does fall, users report the durability of the case doesn't hold up, meaning there's a good chance it won't adequately protect your iPhone. Many customers believe that the $39.99 Pro Max MagSafe case doesn't live up to the expectations they have for Apple products.
For a more reliable iPhone 17 case, the Diaclara Magnetic case is one that customers recommend when it comes to keeping their smartphone protected. Reviews for this product highlight the material of the case, detailing that it, "Gives a good grip & isn't slippery." It also comes with a built-in screen protector, saving you money on buying this iPhone accessory separately. The Diaclara case also works with other MagSafe accessories you may already have. On top of those benefits and positive reviews, you can get it for $18.99, half the price of the Apple MagSafe case.
iPhone FineWoven MagSafe Wallet
Having a wallet attached to your phone is a good way to keep these two important items in one place. The Apple iPhone FineWoven Wallet may work with MagSafe cases, but customers find that this is an iPhone accessory to avoid, especially with the Find My feature when they lose track of it. We agree and believe the iPhone MagSafe Wallet is the worst Apple Find My product. Customers have noted something not feeling right when attached, with reviews pointing out that, "The magnet sucks...," and that, "The wallet showed peeling after 2-3 days." Others thought that the material felt cheap, despite it costing between $49.99 and $59.99, depending on the color.
An alternative many do enjoy is the Amzone magnetic leather card holder that works with the MagSafe on your iPhone. Customers commend its high quality, saying that it's a, "Great product that makes keeping your cards with you on the go easy. Strong magnetic connection." Other reviews commend the design, detailing, "For someone who doesn't carry cash and just needs a compact way to bring essentials, this is a great choice." A bonus is the price, as you can get it for between $8.06 and $18.99, quite a bit less than the Apple version.
Beats iPhone 17 Pro Max Kickstand Case
A kickstand on the back of your iPhone is a good way to keep it propped up, making it easy to scroll through messages, emails, or watch videos. The quality of these stands is crucial, however, and the Beats iPhone 17 Pro Max Kickstand case doesn't quite hit the mark given its asking price of $53.99. For many, the lanyard feels like a costly attachment that did a poor job holding up their phone, noting, "I also found that while the phone stand worked, it wasn't great and the phone would not really sit on it correctly without leaning to one side or the other..." The case itself was also a disappointment in reviews, as customers felt it was "Too expensive and very slippery. Almost dropped my phone multiple times."
A better choice is the Temdan iPhone 17 case. It has a built-in kickstand to prop up your phone, which customers enjoyed, detailing, "The built-in ring stand is super useful – it lets the phone stand both vertically horizontally. Highly recommend!" As for the case itself, reviews highlight that it is durable enough to protect their iPhone and survive falls, while also having a reliable grip that made it easy to walk around and use their phone without worrying about it slipping from their hands. The Temdan case is also significantly cheaper than the Beats model, available for just $12.99.
Universal Chargers
Having a reliable and fast charger is a must-have for every smartphone user. In a household with multiple smartphones, a universal charger could be a solution for reducing cable clutter, but these popular iPhone accessories do come with risks. Apple's support details that if you use third-party products to charge your iPhone, be on the lookout for proper labeling. Specifically, product text that shows the charger works with USB 2.0 ports or later models, like any of the best iPhone fast chargers currently on the market. You can also use Apple's MFi licensed accessories search tool to find verified third-party products.
But going with an official Apple charger is usually a better solution in the long run, like the Apple MagSafe Charger, which is one of the best iPhone 17 wireless chargers under $50. You know the official version will work with your iPhone, and if there are problems, you're protected under the one-year warranty provided by Apple , and can work with the company to find a solution.
Apple Crossbody Strap
The Apple Crossbody Strap may seem like a reliable way to keep your phone on you while walking around, but the price tag is a warning sign. We suggested that a crossbody strap would be a hot iPhone 17 accessory, however it costs $59.00 and only works on select iPhone cases. For a pricey item, customers are not impressed, offering that there are "Better, cheaper, easier to use lanyards available from other brands." Others questioned the strap's usability, saying that, "When I received this after understanding how it works, I became convinced that it was not strong enough to prevent another "grab and go" theft."
A better option that customers seem to like is the Cacoe Phone Lanyard. Rather than attaching to the side of your phone's case, the Cacoe lanyard goes inside your iPhone's case and underneath your phone. A tag then slips through the charging port slot on the case, but you can still charge your device. Customers appreciate how easy it is to set up, sharing, "...easy to install; no interference with charging port, and easy to use." Reviews also highlight the lanyard's strength, noting that, "The sticky pad is strong and perfectly secure behind a phone case." Cacoe's phone lanyard comes as a two-pack for $9.99, significantly less than the Apple Crossbody Strap.
iPhone MagSafe Battery
When your iPhone loses its charge and you're on the go, you'd think having the Apple iPhone Air MagSafe battery would be a good accessory to have. For customers who picked it up, however, there are a few issues, like how it only charges the phone to 65%. You only get a single amp-hour from the battery, leading one customer to point out, "Buy the anker nano instead for half the price and more battery power." Others ran into issues with the magnet, saying, "Magnet doesn't work, and it doesn't charge." Others were dismayed to discover that the MagSafe battery only works for the iPhone Air. For these customers, it's hard to justify the $99.00 price tag.
As an alternative, there's the Anker Nano Power Bank. You attach it to the back of your iPhone to charge it, similar to the Air MagSafe battery. Positive reviews include, "Durability's great; I've tossed it in my bag for weeks, no scratches or issues." In addition, the Anker unit works on multiple iPhone models, from the 12 to the Air, and the battery holds up to five amp-hours. You can also buy one for $54.99, about half the price of the official Apple battery pack. It's a simple accessory that every iPhone user should have. We also have recommendations for power banks that support fast charging for the iPhone 17.