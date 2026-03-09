5 Windows 11 Features That Are Slowing Down Your Computer

Your Windows 11 computer used to go from zero to 60 in a few seconds. Your apps loaded instantly, input didn't lag, and you could multitask without your computer feeling like it needs a moment to catch its breath. But now your computer feels like it's constantly overwhelmed by something, making it run super slow. It might have gotten so bad that it freezes or crashes occasionally, especially during heavy use.

Everyone knows the common culprits that slow down Windows PCs, like resource-intensive apps and a full system drive. But sometimes the problem can be the features that Microsoft includes within the operating system itself. For instance, OneDrive could be syncing files, visual effects could be turned on, or too many apps could be running at startup or in the background.

You can get this fixed quickly by pinpointing the culprit and disabling or pausing it. Windows 11 gives you that much control over the features that are running on your computer. And as long as your computer isn't crashing every time you boot it up, the problem is highly fixable.