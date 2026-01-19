10 Common Programs That Are Slowing Down Your Computer

It's a common misconception that simply having more programs on your drive slows down the computer. That is a relic of the time when we used Hard Disk Drives (HDD), as more storage in use meant that the access arm had to physically move back and forth, slowing things down. No, more storage being occupied by files or programs is not a cause for concern in the SSD era. Some apps can even speed up your computer. That being said, running programs can slow down your PC by using too much RAM and CPU capacity on unnecessary processes.

It's not even always clear which applications are doing so, since some programs can run in the background without displaying an icon in the taskbar. Some of these programs are also set to start up every time you boot up your computer. Now, these programs aren't always malicious in nature, just resource-intensive. The answer for some is to uninstall them, while for others, you want to make sure that they only run when needed.

Of course, applications aren't always to blame for a slow computer, either. Sometimes the slowdown is temporary, such as when Windows is installing a new update, or your internet is acting up. Occasionally, it can be a bug, too, that resolves itself over time, with no permanent impact. Always test things out before deciding to uninstall or block a useful program because of slow performance.