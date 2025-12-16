12 Common Windows Apps You Should Uninstall Immediately, According To Experts

Windows gets a lot of flak from users for having more bloat than macOS or Linux, and rightfully so. The term "bloatware" is synonymous with a fresh Windows install, to the point that there are custom user-created PowerShell scripts, such as Win11Debloat, for removing pre-installed apps. For people setting up a new PC, whether it runs Windows 11 Home or Pro, the amount of preloaded software is a legitimate concern.

These unwanted programs go beyond being generally useless for many people. Many of these apps run quietly in the background, consume system resources, and slow down startup times. All of these issues negatively impact performance, especially if you're using older or less powerful hardware. Moreover, many bundled applications send telemetry data back to Microsoft. While a lot of the data is used for debugging and improving the software experience, some privacy-minded users have expressed concerns regarding this telemetry. Finally, many of these apps are redundant (offering functionality already present elsewhere), riddled with ads, or simply outdated when compared to modern alternatives.

Since some Windows apps have hidden and useful features, we'll be leaving those alone. Our ultimate goal is to help you optimize your Windows experience and lower resource allocation, so the list below will only focus on apps that experts widely agree are safe to uninstall.