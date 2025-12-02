5 Secret Windows 11 Features Everyone Should Be Using By Now

Windows 11 has been out since October 2021, and by now, you're likely familiar with its most noticeable changes. You already know about — and probably frequently use — the centered Start Menu and its redesigned layout, the convenient Snap layouts popup, the updated File Explorer look and functionalities, and the customizable widgets panel. These features are central to Windows 11, so they're hard to miss.

But beyond these highlights are actually a host of other tools tucked away in the system apps and settings menus. Yes, Windows 11 hides some nifty Easter eggs that might not be specifically advertised, but are helpful nonetheless. If you're looking for ways to make the most out of your PC, here are five Windows 11 secret features to try out, whether you're on Windows 11 Home or Pro. These options can make tasks more convenient, increase productivity, and enhance your overall user experience.