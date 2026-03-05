Elijah Wood's Underrated Post-Apocalyptic Sci-Fi Movie Is Streaming On Peacock

Director Shane Acker conceived of "9" while he was still a university student. What started as a short film became an acclaimed feature backed by serious star power and deserving of several noteworthy award nominations. "9" takes place in a post-apocalyptic setting where humans no longer exist and machines reign supreme. Along with a cast of other similarly numbered rag dolls, #9 must survive as machines hunt them down. A choice must be made regarding how these dolls intend to change their bleak civilization.

The late Roger Ebert, arguably the most influential movie critic of his time, painted vivid praise for "9." Ebert mused extensively on the movie's artistic animation, saying that "the first images are spellbinding," and ultimately described the film's visuals as "entrancing." However, Ebert expressed disappointment with "9's" action scenes, believing that these scenes took away from the core theme of the movie while also resulting in simplified dialogue and uninspired enemy designs.

When the movie's core premise comes back into focus, it's clear to see that it's all about Elijah Wood's character and his hopefulness for the future. It's a sci-fi tale as old as the genre itself, but it justifies a Peacock subscription based on its beautiful presentation alone.