Amazon Is Selling The Galaxy S26 Ultra For $200 Less Than Samsung

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Galaxy S26 series is the latest lineup of phones from Samsung, adding some pretty cool and innovative features. For example, the new privacy screen feature on the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra allows users to make the screen virtually invisible from side angles. Speaking of the S26 Ultra, it's the most expensive version of the phone series with the biggest upgrades overall. But that can be offset by some fantastic launch deals Samsung and other retailers are offering right now, especially if you have an old device to trade in.

Livening up the competition a little, Amazon has a discount that's $200 less than what Samsung is currently offering. Not only is the 512GB model of Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra $200 cheaper on Amazon, but you can get a $200 Amazon gift card with your purchase as well.

For a limited time, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is $1,299.99 on Amazon. You can save up to $550 on top of that price with an eligible trade-in. For comparison, the Galaxy S26 Ultra 512GB unlocked model is $1,499 from Samsung, but you can get up to $900 off with eligible trade-ins. They work out to around the same price with discounts and offers. Amazon says the gift card may ship separately, however, so keep that in mind. Moreover, the gift card is an exclusive to Amazon — so you can't use it anywhere else — but if you plan to spend $200 on Amazon anyway, it's a solid way to save some money.