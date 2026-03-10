Washington Proposes Ban On A Potential Sci-Fi Nightmare - Microchipping

The Washington State House passed a bill that bans microchipping if it's required by employers. HB 2303 (downloads a PDF to your device) says businesses and employers shall not "request, require, or coerce," employees to have microchips implanted in their bodies "for any reason." If that sounds a tad dystopian to you, this legislation appears to be more of a precautionary move than a reactionary one — there are no instances of businesses requiring employees to do this, yet.

Subdermal human microchips indeed exist and can be used, or deployed, for various reasons. They can help verify identities or medical information, similar to how pet microchips work. They can be used to monitor vital signs, access prosthesis mechanisms like artificial retinas, unlock smart devices, streamline contactless payments, secure access to confidential or locked rooms, and much more. One Tesla owner famously had a key implanted in his hand (an NFC-enabled chip) to unlock his car. In addition, there are companies that sell DIY microchip implant kits, though they aren't officially approved by any agencies or health programs.

Of course, voluntarily microchipping yourself and your own body is a far cry from employers forcing you to do it in some way. This bill would prohibit businesses from doing so and impose a minimum fine of $10,000 for a first offense and $20,000 for every infraction after. You could argue that's a small price to pay for a multi-billion-dollar business to have its own army of microchipped sales professionals. The bill has already passed the state's House and Senate, so it's off to the governor.