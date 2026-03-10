Star Trek's Data Was Almost Played By A Legend From The Predator Franchise

In 1987, Gene Roddenberry somehow managed to find a cast that was as watchable and loaded with the same level of chemistry as the original "Star Trek" for "Star Trek: The Next Generation." Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes, and the opinionated (but totally valid) Michael Dorn were among the many new stars who would become massive in the years to come. That included Brent Spiner as the Enterprise D's hyper-smart android, Data.

Filling the role of the non-human crew member equally fascinated by the human race, Spiner's Data felt like a stand-in for Spock (Leonard Nimoy), who became just as important as the rest of "The Next Generation." It turns out, however, that while Spiner might have been perfect for the part, others had dared to audition for the role that he would become synonymous of for nearly 40 years. The most notable contender was an actor who had already experienced an alien encounter, the very year "The Next Generation" began its mission to explore strange new worlds.

While Picard was giving orders to "engage," Kevin Peter Hall was wearing mandibles as an intergalactic hunter in "Predator." The notorious seven-foot, two-inch star tried to take on the role of the android, as well as another role before being regretfully turned down. But even though Hall didn't join the permanent crew of the Enterprise, he still played smaller roles during the show's run.