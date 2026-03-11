The Movie James Cameron Didn't Even Want To Make Became One Of His Biggest Hits
James Cameron, besides having a lot to say about artificial intelligence, has been responsible for some of the greatest movies ever made and, like in the case of "The Terminator," some of which he thought up in his sleep. There was one massive hit on this blockbuster-breaking, Oscar-winning director's movie list, however, that he originally had no intention of making, but instead had his hand forced in order to have his own curiosities satiated.
In a Playboy interview with Cameron prior to the release of "Titanic," the director, who would go on to win an Oscar for best director for his work on the film, revealed that he only made the movie as part of a deal to explore the sunken vessel itself. "I made 'Titanic' because I wanted to dive to the shipwreck, not because I particularly wanted to make the movie," he explained.
Cameron was well-known for being obsessed with the sea and its exploration, as has come through, well, like water, in films like "The Abyss" and the "Avatar" movies. It was with "Titanic," however, that he wanted to check an adventure off of his bucket list and was willing to do anything to complete his voyage. This apparently included making a blockbuster romance starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, backed by an earworm of a song that Celine Dion went full steam ahead with. James Cameron wasn't even looking to make "Titanic," but when he did, it became the most successful film of all time, holding that title for more than a decade.
James Cameron's completion of the 'Mount Everest of shipwrecks' is what led to 'Titanic'
Keen to poke around the vessel that had been laid to rest at the bottom of the North Atlantic Ocean, Cameron put in a request to head up an expedition after hearing that another film crew had already done it. "The Titanic was the Mount Everest of shipwrecks, and as a diver I wanted to do it right," Cameron explained. "When I learned some other guys had dived to the Titanic to make an IMAX movie, I said, 'I'll make a Hollywood movie to pay for an expedition and do the same thing.'"
The result led to some of Cameron's actual video footage, which he captured himself in the depths of the Titanic, finding its way into what became a massive hit. Fast forward to now, and the movie stands with a box office total of $2.264 billion (via Box Office Mojo), some of which is from anniversary re-releases, proving that the film still has an audience even after all these years. Additionally, Cameron won his shiny golden statue, and the film won 10 additional Oscars, including one for best picture.
While there's no doubt it was a cocky request, the outcome only cements Cameron as one of the most driven, tenacious, and confident filmmakers in modern history. Pair this with his immensely successful "Avatar" franchise (regardless of what critics say) and it ensures that Cameron is one of the most bankable movie directors ever to get behind the camera, sometimes even when he doesn't want to.