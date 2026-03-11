The Movie James Cameron Didn't Even Want To Make Became One Of His Biggest Hits

James Cameron, besides having a lot to say about artificial intelligence, has been responsible for some of the greatest movies ever made and, like in the case of "The Terminator," some of which he thought up in his sleep. There was one massive hit on this blockbuster-breaking, Oscar-winning director's movie list, however, that he originally had no intention of making, but instead had his hand forced in order to have his own curiosities satiated.

In a Playboy interview with Cameron prior to the release of "Titanic," the director, who would go on to win an Oscar for best director for his work on the film, revealed that he only made the movie as part of a deal to explore the sunken vessel itself. "I made 'Titanic' because I wanted to dive to the shipwreck, not because I particularly wanted to make the movie," he explained.

Cameron was well-known for being obsessed with the sea and its exploration, as has come through, well, like water, in films like "The Abyss" and the "Avatar" movies. It was with "Titanic," however, that he wanted to check an adventure off of his bucket list and was willing to do anything to complete his voyage. This apparently included making a blockbuster romance starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, backed by an earworm of a song that Celine Dion went full steam ahead with. James Cameron wasn't even looking to make "Titanic," but when he did, it became the most successful film of all time, holding that title for more than a decade.