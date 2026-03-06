New Android Update Finally Turns Your Phone Into A Portable PC

It has been known that Google has been working on an official "desktop mode" for Android since 2025. Since the feature's first unofficial debut with Android 16's QPR release, users have seen Google working to improve and update desktop mode, adding in fixes for some of the biggest annoyances to help make the native desktop option more in line with Samsung's DeX feature — a Samsung feature everyone should take advantage of. And now, after all that work, Google is finally dropping Android's desktop mode on Pixel devices with the March Pixel Drop.

The new feature is currently only available on Pixel 8 devices or newer. Additionally, Google says you'll need a monitor that can connect to a USB-C port to plug your phone in for desktop mode. Once enabled, you can connect a keyboard and mouse to the phone for easy navigation. One of the biggest perks to using desktop mode, of course, is the option for a much larger display when connected to an external display. This should make it easier to multitask on Android.

Alongside the new desktop mode, the March Pixel Drop also brings desktop windowing to the Pixel Tablet, allowing you to run multiple apps directly on the screen by resizing them however you see fit. This functionality should also be available in desktop mode when using a Pixel phone.