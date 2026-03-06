New Android Update Finally Turns Your Phone Into A Portable PC
It has been known that Google has been working on an official "desktop mode" for Android since 2025. Since the feature's first unofficial debut with Android 16's QPR release, users have seen Google working to improve and update desktop mode, adding in fixes for some of the biggest annoyances to help make the native desktop option more in line with Samsung's DeX feature — a Samsung feature everyone should take advantage of. And now, after all that work, Google is finally dropping Android's desktop mode on Pixel devices with the March Pixel Drop.
The new feature is currently only available on Pixel 8 devices or newer. Additionally, Google says you'll need a monitor that can connect to a USB-C port to plug your phone in for desktop mode. Once enabled, you can connect a keyboard and mouse to the phone for easy navigation. One of the biggest perks to using desktop mode, of course, is the option for a much larger display when connected to an external display. This should make it easier to multitask on Android.
Alongside the new desktop mode, the March Pixel Drop also brings desktop windowing to the Pixel Tablet, allowing you to run multiple apps directly on the screen by resizing them however you see fit. This functionality should also be available in desktop mode when using a Pixel phone.
Other changes coming with March's Pixel Drop
The updates don't stop at desktop mode's full release. Google is also going even harder on AI, taking Gemini access to a new level by allowing the Gemini AI to handle your routine and everyday tasks like ordering food, booking a ride, and even putting together a grocery list. This particular feature is part of the Gemini beta, though, so it might not be available on all Pixel phones right away.
Google has also dropped new comfort display filters for the Pixel, allowing you to cut down on some of the noise on your display by using AI to soften the brightness of colors. This lets your phone create a "calmer" and "more grounded" viewing experience for you directly on the device itself. Circle to Search has also received a big update, letting you find every piece of an outfit or even try on new clothes entirely.
Google has also updated the Now Playing app to help keep track of what music you're listening to, as well as some updates to the At a Glance app, which now includes the most important info you care about — like sports scores — directly on your lock screen. If you're someone who loves personalization, you can also find new custom icons on Pixel phones after the March Pixel Drop, too. Of course, the rollout of these features might take some time depending on where you are in the world and which Pixel device you're rocking.