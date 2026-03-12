Are Cheap SSD Brands Actually Reliable? Here's What Users Say

Unless you've been living under a rock, you know how crazy memory prices have gotten in the last few months. Due to high demand for memory used in AI data centers and the big three manufacturers (Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix, and Micron Technology) prioritizing AI chips, the prices of several everyday items are expected to rise. The German site ComputerBase has been tracking the prices of memory and storage since September, and a February 17 update said that SSD and HDD prices continue to increase. They're so far up an average of 86.59 percent and 50.83 percent, respectively.

To make matters worse, two of the biggest HDD manufacturers (Western Digital and Seagate) confirmed in February that they've already sold out their stock for 2026, which means your old hard drives are about to become more valuable. SSD prices have risen more than the price of HDDs, and if you're in the market for the former, it's likely that drives from well-known brands are selling for much higher than those from cheap ones. Of course, the price of an SSD isn't solely determined by brand; other factors, such as the type of NAND flash memory used, matter. SSDs utilizing QLC memory tend to be cheaper, while drives utilizing the more reliable TLC variety are usually more expensive.

Storage is a critical hardware component you shouldn't just cheap out on, because you risk losing important files if anything goes wrong, such as SSD failure, which can be caused by manufacturing defects. That brings us to the question: Should you buy from inexpensive SSD brands to save money on storage? And are these cheap SSD brands even reliable to begin with? Well, long story short, users have mixed feelings about low-cost SSD brands. Some say they're fairly reliable, thus good enough, while others feel you should avoid them.