Are Cheap SSD Brands Actually Reliable? Here's What Users Say
Unless you've been living under a rock, you know how crazy memory prices have gotten in the last few months. Due to high demand for memory used in AI data centers and the big three manufacturers (Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix, and Micron Technology) prioritizing AI chips, the prices of several everyday items are expected to rise. The German site ComputerBase has been tracking the prices of memory and storage since September, and a February 17 update said that SSD and HDD prices continue to increase. They're so far up an average of 86.59 percent and 50.83 percent, respectively.
To make matters worse, two of the biggest HDD manufacturers (Western Digital and Seagate) confirmed in February that they've already sold out their stock for 2026, which means your old hard drives are about to become more valuable. SSD prices have risen more than the price of HDDs, and if you're in the market for the former, it's likely that drives from well-known brands are selling for much higher than those from cheap ones. Of course, the price of an SSD isn't solely determined by brand; other factors, such as the type of NAND flash memory used, matter. SSDs utilizing QLC memory tend to be cheaper, while drives utilizing the more reliable TLC variety are usually more expensive.
Storage is a critical hardware component you shouldn't just cheap out on, because you risk losing important files if anything goes wrong, such as SSD failure, which can be caused by manufacturing defects. That brings us to the question: Should you buy from inexpensive SSD brands to save money on storage? And are these cheap SSD brands even reliable to begin with? Well, long story short, users have mixed feelings about low-cost SSD brands. Some say they're fairly reliable, thus good enough, while others feel you should avoid them.
Users are divided on whether cheap SSDs are worth buying
On Reddit, different users have varied takes on whether or not you should buy from that low-cost SSD brand that you've come across at a big box store or on a site like Amazon. For example, Gridbear7 says you shouldn't be concerned about buying a low-cost one because they're "fairly reliable." Another Reddit user called KevAngelo14 shares a different opinion, cautioning against buying dirt-cheap SSDs that don't have any reviews, as they "often" fail without giving you any warning. However, typically, there are certain signs that could indicate an SSD is almost failing.
Stereosun, a Redditor who's been burned by buying a cheap SSD suggests avoiding such drives, and says that they "learned the hard way about reliability." The user adds that they ultimately decided to get a Samsung SSD for their operating system to ensure stability. On the gaming side, multiple Reddit users expressed the belief that high-end SSDs aren't really needed. However, Firestar268 says if you go too far below certain price levels, you're going to lose out on "useful features and reliability." By contrast, another Redditor feels you can buy cheaply, but only if you don't care about possibly losing your data.
If you do, then you shouldn't risk it. Instead, just get an SSD from a reputable brand. Of course, the messaging is mixed depending on who you ask, because different users have had diverse experiences with cheap SSD brands. Overall, the key takeaway from analyzing opinions from different users is that it really depends on you and whether you're willing to take the risk of losing important data, although it seems the majority of users discourage buying drives from cheap brands.