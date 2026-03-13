A Rare Nintendo Console Every Collector Would Love Is Now On Display In Texas

The National Videogame Museum has unveiled its acquisition of a long-discussed and legendary piece of video game history — the Nintendo PlayStation console, or the Sony MSF-1. It is the oldest known version of the joint console and, as of now, the only unit thought to exist. It's a boxy, unattractive device that looks nothing like what you'd expect of a modern console. To understand what the heck is going on, we have to go back in time.

The original Sony PlayStation revolutionized the gaming industry in 1994-1995 and paved the way for modern games. It was the first to introduce real-time rendering of complex 3D experiences, and also swapped from cartridge-based game releases to compact discs. But a little-known fact about the early concepts of the console, or rather the earliest design, is that it was a collaboration between Nintendo and Sony. The industry back then was dominated by Nintendo and Sega, and so a partnership with Nintendo made a lot of sense. As part of the collaboration, the Sony console in development would have supported both the company's soon-to-be signature CDs and cartridges, like Nintendo cartridges, while adding a significant processing power bump to the SNES. Nintendo backed out of the deal, and Sony went on to develop the console we know today as the PlayStation.

The Sony MSF-1 is an early prototype of the Super Nintendo CD attachment, which never made it to final production and never saw a more consumer-friendly visual overhaul. The National Videogame Museum now has it on display at its location in Texas where you can see it up close if you so desire. You'll also find the super-rare Atari Cosmos console on display there, along with a huge collection of iconic video game exhibits.