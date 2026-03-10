3 Apps You Should Uninstall ASAP On Your New Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is finally here, heralding another year of Samsung's flagship Ultra device. However, if you were expecting to drop over $1,000 for the device and get a bloat-free experience, then you're likely going to be disappointed. Just like last year's S25 Ultra, the S26 Ultra comes with a lot of "bloatware" that users will probably want to remove — up to 40GB of it, to be exact.

Now, bloatware is a term that we've seen thrown around for years. It is often used to refer to applications that come pre-installed on the device, and can include apps from the device manufacturer, as well as third-party apps such as Facebook, Instagram, and even for some people, the various Google apps that come pre-installed on Android phones. Ultimately, what is and isn't bloatware is going to vary from user to user, as we each rely on apps differently. However, debloating your phone can be a handy way to reclaim your storage space, improve your phone's performance, and also save you the headache of giving certain apps access to your device in any way.

If you're planning to pick up the Galaxy S26 Ultra, then there are several pre-installed apps that you might want to look at removing. But how do you know what apps you should and shouldn't remove? Well, that's where things can get tricky, especially for apps that might negatively impact your phone in some way. Luckily, we've put together a list of some apps that are safe to uninstall from your device, as well as highlighted why you might want to remove them.