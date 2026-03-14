Here's How To Delete Your Personal Data From ChatGPT (And Why You Should)

OpenAI has a Privacy Portal that lets you freely remove your personal data, download a copy, and even request permanent account deletion. So if you're privacy-conscious, you'll want to visit the Privacy Portal page regularly, even if you plan to leave the platform or severely limit your usage. It's also the best way to get any of your personal data removed. Otherwise, if you don't submit a formal privacy request to OpenAI, the company has the right to retain your personal details and chat history, and to use your prompts to train AI models (unless you opted out).

Thankfully, this can be done on any ChatGPT account via a web browser, so it doesn't matter if you're just a free user or an active ChatGPT Plus subscriber; the Privacy Portal is open to everyone. The reason you should take advantage of these privacy control tools is that it is easy to accidentally slip up a few details that could reveal your email address, location, or more. And unfortunately, given how open the internet is and how scary the dark web can be, you'd rather avoid giving out too much information that could let others access and track your info without your knowledge or consent.

Finally, depending on what you've unknowingly shared, the last thing you want is for all your data to be at someone else's mercy (security breaches do happen; OpenAI had its first one with Mixpanel in November 2025).