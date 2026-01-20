Thinking About Upgrading To ChatGPT Plus? 5 Things You Need To Know

The ChatGPT learning curve is similar for most people. You may start using the chatbot via the ChatGPT website or the ChatGPT Apple Intelligence integration without an account. But then, you create a ChatGPT Free account so you can use the mobile app on iPhone and Android and have all your ChatGPT saved and synced to the web version. The more you use your ChatGPT Free account, and you become aware of the chatbot's strengths and weaknesses, the more you'll run into limitations. Soon enough, the ChatGPT Plus subscription, which costs $20/month, starts making sense, and you'll find yourself considering an upgrade and wondering whether adding a subscription to another internet service is worth it.

The short answer is that yes, the ChatGPT Plus subscription makes sense if you're becoming a "hardcore" user. Having multiple daily chats with the AI on various subjects that cover personal interests and work-related chores turns you into more than a casual ChatGPT tester. Returning to previous chats often, using Advanced Voice Mode to chat with the AI, and creating AI images with ChatGPT are the more advanced experiences you'll start to discover, and you may really enjoy. The more you use ChatGPT via the Free tier, the more you'll run into limits that OpenAI has in place for using the chatbot without paying a subscription.

There are some major differences between ChatGPT Plus and ChatGPT Free. On that note, you can also get a premium ChatGPT experience via the Pro ($200/month), Business ($25/user/month), Enterprise, and Education plans. However, that's a different discussion, as it may involve your company or institution paying for premium ChatGPT access.