You Can Use OpenAI's Sora 2 On Your iPhone Right Now - Here's How

OpenAI launched Sora 2 in September, its latest video generator model alongside the eponymous TikTok-like Sora mobile app for people to create and share AI-generated videos. Sora launched initially for iOS devices and was invite-only, but OpenAI recently removed the waitlist in some regions, including the U.S., Canada, and Japan. If you're in a supported region for the AI app, this is a good chance to try Sora without searching or waiting for an invite code. It's worth downloading the app now before the waitlist returns as the company in its post on X said the removal of the invite-code requirement is "limited time only."

Sora climbed to the top of Apple's App Store charts in the U.S. even though it was invite-only, with OpenAI saying the app was downloaded over a million times in less than five days; faster than ChatGPT. If you're using an iPhone with iOS 18.0 or later, open the App Store on your phone, search for the official Sora app, and download it.

Once installed, sign in with the same account that you use for ChatGPT, verify your age, and start creating and sharing videos on the app. Sora is currently available for free, with some usage limits; however, ChatGPT Pro users will also be able to use an "experimental high-quality Sora 2 Pro model" on the web version, which will soon be available in the app as well.