OpenAI's Sora App Is Now Available On Android

We knew it was coming, but now the Sora app has officially arrived on Android devices in a few select regions. What's even more exciting is that you don't need to wait for an invite like many had to when the app first launched on iOS. According to an announcement posted to X by OpenAI's official Sora account, Android users in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam, and Thailand can now download Sora and start creating AI-generated videos using OpenAI's Sora 2 video engine.

As noted above, many users won't have to wait to start actually using the app, as OpenAI previously announced it would temporarily let new users join the app in the U.S., Canada, Korea, and Japan without waiting for an invite. There hasn't been any information on how long that "limited time" availability is, but if you're interested in trying the app on Android or iOS, now is the time to get involved.