OpenAI's Sora App Is Now Available On Android
We knew it was coming, but now the Sora app has officially arrived on Android devices in a few select regions. What's even more exciting is that you don't need to wait for an invite like many had to when the app first launched on iOS. According to an announcement posted to X by OpenAI's official Sora account, Android users in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam, and Thailand can now download Sora and start creating AI-generated videos using OpenAI's Sora 2 video engine.
As noted above, many users won't have to wait to start actually using the app, as OpenAI previously announced it would temporarily let new users join the app in the U.S., Canada, Korea, and Japan without waiting for an invite. There hasn't been any information on how long that "limited time" availability is, but if you're interested in trying the app on Android or iOS, now is the time to get involved.
Sora on Android means more AI videos
Of course, Sora 2 — the video generation model that powers OpenAI's Sora app — has proven to be exceptionally good at creating videos using simple prompts, and that's what has made the app so successful. That, and the fact that you can remix just about any video seen on there, adding in new things or changing them up with additional prompts and information.
Now that Sora is spreading to more platforms, that means we're likely to see even more AI videos popping up. That's either a good or a bad thing — depending on which camp you fall in. Notably, it looks like Europe has not been included in this most recent launch on Android, or even on iOS. AI video generation has come a long way in recent months, and Sora is just the latest to help push things further than ever before. We've also seem Google update its AI video generation tools with Veo 3.1, and Meta has introduced its own AI video platform called Vibes.