Sora Gets Character Cameos, Invite-Free Access, And Expands To New Markets

OpenAI unveiled the new Sora 2 AI video generation model and the new Sora app for iPhone, where users can create, share, and remix AI video clips generated with the new model. The Sora app went viral in the App Store despite requiring an invite system. Also, Sora reached 1 million downloads faster than ChatGPT, even though it was available only in the U.S. and Canada. Traditional social media apps were flooded with clips from the Sora app, many featuring digital characters based on well-known real-life individuals. That's the Cameo feature, which allows users to insert themselves and anyone who has granted access to their likeness into AI clips.

You can now get into the Sora app without an invite code in the US, Canada, Japan, and Korea. Limited time only. — OpenAI (@OpenAI) October 29, 2025

On Wednesday, OpenAI made several Sora announcements, including expanded invite-free access and Sora's first international launch. For a limited time, ChatGPT users can download and use the Sora app without requiring an invite code. The invite-free system is available in the U.S. and Canada, and in two new markets, Japan and Korea. Moreover, OpenAI launched Sora in three other markets in Asia, including Thailand, Taiwan, and Vietnam.

The Sora app is available in three more places, as shared by @sama. 1. Thailand pic.twitter.com/60AD8mFo7y — OpenAI (@OpenAI) October 30, 2025

The company shared Sora clips featuring Sam Altman's Cameo. The digital version of OpenAI's CEO speaks in local languages to mark the local Sora launch. Availability and expansion aside, OpenAI launched a brand-new feature that could easily help Sora remain popular with fans: Character Cameos.