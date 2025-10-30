Sora Gets Character Cameos, Invite-Free Access, And Expands To New Markets
OpenAI unveiled the new Sora 2 AI video generation model and the new Sora app for iPhone, where users can create, share, and remix AI video clips generated with the new model. The Sora app went viral in the App Store despite requiring an invite system. Also, Sora reached 1 million downloads faster than ChatGPT, even though it was available only in the U.S. and Canada. Traditional social media apps were flooded with clips from the Sora app, many featuring digital characters based on well-known real-life individuals. That's the Cameo feature, which allows users to insert themselves and anyone who has granted access to their likeness into AI clips.
You can now get into the Sora app without an invite code in the US, Canada, Japan, and Korea.
Limited time only.
— OpenAI (@OpenAI) October 29, 2025
On Wednesday, OpenAI made several Sora announcements, including expanded invite-free access and Sora's first international launch. For a limited time, ChatGPT users can download and use the Sora app without requiring an invite code. The invite-free system is available in the U.S. and Canada, and in two new markets, Japan and Korea. Moreover, OpenAI launched Sora in three other markets in Asia, including Thailand, Taiwan, and Vietnam.
The Sora app is available in three more places, as shared by @sama.
1. Thailand pic.twitter.com/60AD8mFo7y
— OpenAI (@OpenAI) October 30, 2025
The company shared Sora clips featuring Sam Altman's Cameo. The digital version of OpenAI's CEO speaks in local languages to mark the local Sora launch. Availability and expansion aside, OpenAI launched a brand-new feature that could easily help Sora remain popular with fans: Character Cameos.
How Sora's Character Cameos work
The Cameo feature OpenAI unveiled a few weeks ago lets users create a digital version of themselves by recording a short video with audio. The AI creates the Cameo, which is then reusable inside Sora. Users can choose who gets to include their Cameo in AI videos. They can restrict access to themselves or open their Cameo to anyone, like Sam Altman did. Users will always have access to Sora videos featuring their Cameos, even if the clips aren't published on the app.
Introducing character cameos, now available in the Sora app. pic.twitter.com/k1R4FdCRPV
— OpenAI (@OpenAI) October 29, 2025
The new Character Cameo feature introduced this week expands on the original vision by giving creators the option to use non-human characters in their AI creations. It might be an animal or an object that Sora users want to integrate consistently in their Sora videos, as seen in the short teaser OpenAI posted on X. The feature works similarly to human Cameos. Any Sora user can create reusable "characters" by uploading a short video of an object or pet. After that, the character can be added (tagged) in future video generations. The feature can't be used for humans, with OpenAI explicitly stating support for objects and animals.
Character Cameos have similar permissions to personal Cameos. Users will have to assign names, usernames, instructions, and permissions. They can share the characters with friends and family. To create a Character Cameo, users will have to go to their Profile in the Sora app, tap the "Create character" button, and choose an input (an uploaded clip, a Sora video, or a new clip). After that, they'll select a username and display name, and choose who can access the Character. Sora users will be limited to a fixed number of Character Cameos, which will be displayed in the app.