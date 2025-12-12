OpenAI's 'Code Red' Week: A $1 Billion Deal With Disney And ChatGPT 5.2

OpenAI said in a blog post that GPT-5.2 is the "most capable model series yet for professional knowledge work." That's what users would expect from any new chatbot upgrade from the main players in the AI industry, but OpenAI provided benchmarks and statements from early testers to back up its claims. The company says GPT-5.2 "sets a new state of the art across many benchmarks," highlighting GDPval, "where it outperforms industry professionals at well-specified knowledge work tasks spanning 44 occupations."

OpenAI explained that it developed the GPT-5.2 upgrade so ChatGPT can "unlock even more economic value" for users. GPT-5.2 should make ChatGPT more reliable during day-to-day use. The GPT-5.2 model is better at creating productivity documents, like Excel files and presentations. It also received improvements for writing and fixing code. ChatGPT will also be better at understanding visual content, including screenshots, diagrams, visual reports, and other images.

ChatGPT can now handle a longer context window and will use tools more reliably across longer tasks when using the GPT-5.2 models. GPT-5.2 can also handle agentic work better during complex end-to-end workflows, including coding. Importantly, OpenAI said that it managed to reduce ChatGPT hallucinations significantly with the GPT-5.2 upgrade, though they were not eliminated.

GPT-5.2 Thinking

The new models (GPT-5.2 Instant, Thinking, and Pro) are available worldwide, starting with the premium tiers. OpenAI says GPT-5.2 Instant is "a fast, capable workhorse for everyday work and learning," while the Thinking model is designed for "deeper work." The Pro model is the "smartest and most trustworthy option for difficult questions," assuming you have access to the Pro subscription. The previous GPT-5.1 and GPT-5 models will be available to paid users under the legacy menu for three months.