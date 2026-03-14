The Little Cameras On Coca-Cola Machines Aren't For Pouring Drinks

There's no denying the Coke machines with a touchscreen, known as Coca-Cola Freestyle, are awesome, as they allow you to mix and match over 100 drinks. Coke even includes functionality to pour your concoction touch-free using an app. But if you look closely, sitting right above that touchscreen is a tiny hole, and within is a small camera lens.

As reported by Fortune, these cameras are embedded with "future capability for motion sense and facial recognition," but they don't appear to be in use currently. There are cameras in everything these days, including at Costco gas pumps to help avoid card skimmers. But why would a soda fountain used for pouring drinks need a camera? Based on patent applications by former employees of the drinks giant, we can surmise it's all about customer sentiment research.

This aligns with a project Coke previously undertook with the MIT Senseable City Lab to parse the huge amount of data being recorded by the more than 15,000 Coca-Cola Freestyle machines around the U.S. The cameras were not used for this, but information like time, location, and user preference was collected to provide detailed insight on consumer behavior.