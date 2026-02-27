Costco Gas Pumps Make It Easier To Avoid Card Skimmers - Here's How

Imagine going about your day. You visit an ATM to retrieve some cash, fill your car with gas, and do some other chores. A few days later, you receive a call from someone claiming to be from your bank regarding a purchase for multiple Apple products, including an Apple MacBook Pro 14 — purchases you never made. The plot twist is that the call actually was from your bank; you've become the victim of a card skimmer. This insidious scam can strike just about anywhere you find ATMs and point-of-sale terminals, but gas pumps are a particularly popular target. Although you will likely never find a card skimmer at a Costco gas pump. Turns out membership has more perks than you realize.

The secret to Costco's success in avoiding card skimmers is really quite simple: The company employs fuel attendants who provide around-the-clock service and are never far from their pumps. Not only do these people help customers, but they also check the machines daily. As a result, these attendants have eyes on the pumps almost constantly, and like many gas stations, Costco installs CCTV cameras for additional security.

These measures don't leave much of an opening for scammers to install card skimming equipment — you can't exactly use a skimmer to steal credit card information if someone catches you installing it. And even if a scammer sneaks past the attendants and cameras, many Costco stations employ tamper-proof seals on their pumps that make it almost impossible to install a skimmer. However, these security measures aren't foolproof. According to Protergo Cybersecurity, someone managed to install a card skimmer onto a Costco gas pump and made off with the information of untold numbers of customers.