Costco Made A Big Credit Card Change Members Will Love

Costco members who also have the Costco Anywhere Visa Card by Citi will be happy to hear the retailer has increased the cashback rates on gas purchased at Costco stations to 5%. The old 4% rate still applies to gas and EV charging elsewhere. Costco quietly increased the cashback rate in January 2025, as noted by NerdWallet on January 19. Both Citi co-branded Costco cards (Costco Anywhere Visa and Costco Anywhere Visa Business) got the upgrade. That said, the reason Costco's credit card upgrade is getting more attention in early 2026 may be tied to the imminent arrival of the cash rewards. Also, last year's change may have gone largely unnoticed, especially as Costco didn't run ad campaigns around the new perk.

Importantly, the cashback credit isn't available to users immediately. Instead, Costco Cash Rewards from Citi are issued as part of the February credit card billing statement. Rewards of $300 or more are eligible for direct deposit, while those under $300 must be redeemed in Costco stores for merchandise, cash, or check. Put differently, Costco members who have been pumping gas at Costco since mid-January 2025 will receive 5% cashback for their gas purchases in a few weeks. They may notice the difference.

The maximum cashback applies to the first $7,000 spent per year on gas and EV charging. After that, the rate drops to 1%. Costco's upgrade means consumers can earn as much as $350 instead of the previous $280 if the first $7,000 spent on Costco gas is with the Citi card. The cashback amount will be lower than $350 if they use the card for gas and EV charging from non-Costco locations.