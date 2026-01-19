6 Reasons To Buy Your iPhone From Costco (Instead Of The Apple Store)
iPhone owners looking to upgrade their current model to a newer version, or first-time iPhone buyers, should not purchase their next device directly from Apple or the wireless carrier shop closest to home, no matter how good the trade-in offers and carrier deals may be, until they check what Costco Wholesale has to offer. Apple hasn't increased the iPhone's starting price in years, but the iPhone remains a premium device. The cheapest model from a new iPhone series starts at $799. As of this writing, that's the iPhone 17 model, which has been sold out for over two months after launch, according to BGR's regular checks. The iPhone Pro models are even more expensive, starting at $1,099 (Pro) and $1,199 (Pro Max). Any savings a buyer can score should be explored before buying a new iPhone model, especially when considering carrier deals that come with long-term commitments.
Choosing Costco over alternatives may be the better option in some cases, as buyers can end up saving money compared to buying an iPhone at full retail price or choosing a similar carrier deal sold at a carrier store or another electronics retailer. Also, Costco may offer buyers additional perks unavailable elsewhere, including cashback incentives, waived fees, and better return windows. Not to mention that many smartphone buyers may already be shopping at Costco for groceries and other products. Checking out the usually decent iPhone stock should be a no-brainer for these consumers. We'll explore all the reasons why you should be buying your next iPhone from Costco below.
You're already shopping at Costco
Many people are Costco regulars. They frequently visit one of the retail store's locations for everyday purchases, including groceries, household supplies, electronics, and other items. Shopping for an iPhone at Costco is convenient in this scenario. If you're already there, you can check out the carrier kiosks to see what deals they have. Costco stores may be even easier to navigate than Apple retail stores or other locations. Costco members will be familiar with their local store's setup and know when to shop to avoid crowds.
Apple stores can be more crowded, especially on launch day or soon after a new iPhone hits the market. The downside here is that Apple stores are better equipped to support new iPhone buyers, helping them avoid common mistakes. They may provide more advanced technical assistance for setting up the handset. Longtime iPhone users should already be familiar with using the handset. They may also know how to transfer data to a new device. That said, while Costco doesn't have an Apple Genius Bar equivalent, the wireless kiosks are staffed by experts who can help.
One thing to keep in mind when buying an iPhone from Costco is that you may need to deal with a carrier (or want to). After all, wireless operators are ready to offer free iPhone deals to subscribers. However, Costco changed the cell phone kiosks in 2023. According to Clark, a Costco location may feature only one carrier (AT&T, T-Mobile, or Verizon). As of this writing, Costco is promoting AT&T and T-Mobile iPhone deals online. The deals are available at different Costco locations across the United States. You may have to visit a different Costco store to match your current (or future) carrier.
Ample iPhone inventory
Another reason to buy iPhones at Costco concerns the in-store iPhone stock. Apple may seem like the place to go when buying a brand-new iPhone. Apple retail stores are more likely to have the color and storage capacity you want for the iPhone. They may be more likely to stock the newer iPhone models than third-party options, such as Costco, especially during the busy new iPhone shopping season that follows the September launch window. However, Costco locations will have decent iPhone inventory, including the latest models.
You may have to compromise on color choice or storage, especially during the busier times. But if you use a case, the color might not matter. Also, Apple has upgraded iPhone storage in recent years. All iPhone 16 models feature at least 128GB of storage. All iPhone 17 versions and the iPhone Air come with 256GB of storage. You're likely to end up with decent storage from Costco.
In a worst-case scenario, you can still talk to Costco kiosk staff to see whether other locations have the exact iPhone model you need in stock or can order it for you to pick up later.
Costco membership cashback
The best reason to buy an expensive iPhone from Costco concerns the savings you can get, and that's where the Costco membership can come in handy. Upgrading from Costco Gold Star ($65/year) to Costco Executive ($130/year) is worth considering for Costco subscribers. The more expensive membership includes 2% cash back on all purchases at Costco, up to $1,250 a year. Frequent shoppers will probably have the Executive tier pay for itself via the cashback offer. Any iPhone purchases at Costco will also earn you 2% back. It may not sound like much, but it's still a way to save money.
Paying for the iPhone with the Costco Anywhere Visa Business Card by Citi offers additional rewards to Costco members, including 5% cash back on gas, 4% cash back on eligible gas and EV charging, 3% cash back on restaurant and eligible travel purchases, and 2% cash back on all purchases at Costco and Costco.com. The latter is what will help you cut the iPhone price by another 2%.
Carrier deals for Costco members
Aside from credit card cashback, buying an iPhone at Costco may be better than going directly to a carrier store, as Costco members get better deals under specific conditions. As of this writing, Costco members get $400 (a $150 Costco Digital Shop Card and a $250 Prepaid Visa Card) when they switch to T-Mobile. The carrier is running a "Get iPhone 17 on Us" promo at Costco stores that lets users save $830 (via 24 monthly bill credits) when switching to T-Mobile and subscribing to an Experience Beyond plan. Additionally, Costco buyers can get a $75 Costco Digital Shop Card when they activate a new T-Mobile line and a $100 Costco Digital Shop Card when upgrading their device. Buying additional Apple gear, including an Apple Watch or iPad, comes with a $25 Costco Digital Shop Card when a new line is activated.
Buying an iPhone at Costco with AT&T means getting $350 ($250 in bill credits and $100 Costco Virtual Shop Card) when switching to the carrier. AT&T also offers Costco buyers who are AT&T subscribers an iPhone 17 Pro for free when trading in an iPhone 14 Pro Max or higher. Activating a new AT&T line will reward customers with $200 ($100 in bill credits, plus a $100 Costco Virtual Shop Card), while upgrading to a new iPhone via an installment plan comes with a $150 reward ($50 in bill credits, plus a $100 Costco Virtual Shop Card). Like T-Mobile's deals, a $25 Costco Shop Card is awarded with iPad and Apple Watch purchases on a qualifying installment plan and with an extra wireless data plan.
Extensive return window and activation fees
AT&T's iPhone offers at Costco also indicate that buyers do not pay any activation fees, which is another way to save. T-Mobile's offer terms do not mention activation fees, but note that the promo may be combined with additional discounts. Costco members can inquire about additional perks in the store.
One thing to keep in mind when buying an iPhone from Costco or a different retailer is whether you get a locked or unlocked device. You may want to check with the wireless representative at the Costco kiosk to see whether the iPhone you're about to purchase is locked to the carrier. An unlocked device is more useful, as it can connect to any network, should you decide to switch carriers, or pass the iPhone to someone in the family who is on a different network.
Then again, buying the iPhone and keeping it are different matters. You might not like the upgrade. That's another reason to shop at Costco: the retailer offers a large 90-day return window on products, including the iPhone. AT&T's current offers mention the same return period and note that a $55 restocking fee may apply. Comparatively, Apple will offer users only a 14-day return window. Costco may also let you return the handset without a receipt.
iPhone owners interested in free AppleCare+ should know Costco iPhone purchases do not include free AppleCare+, according to the AT&T and T-Mobile offers. The only Apple product that gets this perk is the AirPods Pro 3 wireless earphones, launched in September 2025. As for an extended Costco warranty, the retailer offers Allstate Protection Plans for various electronics, including tablets and computers, but not smartphones.