6 Reasons To Buy Your iPhone From Costco (Instead Of The Apple Store)

Many people are Costco regulars. They frequently visit one of the retail store's locations for everyday purchases, including groceries, household supplies, electronics, and other items. Shopping for an iPhone at Costco is convenient in this scenario. If you're already there, you can check out the carrier kiosks to see what deals they have. Costco stores may be even easier to navigate than Apple retail stores or other locations. Costco members will be familiar with their local store's setup and know when to shop to avoid crowds.

Apple stores can be more crowded, especially on launch day or soon after a new iPhone hits the market. The downside here is that Apple stores are better equipped to support new iPhone buyers, helping them avoid common mistakes. They may provide more advanced technical assistance for setting up the handset. Longtime iPhone users should already be familiar with using the handset. They may also know how to transfer data to a new device. That said, while Costco doesn't have an Apple Genius Bar equivalent, the wireless kiosks are staffed by experts who can help.

One thing to keep in mind when buying an iPhone from Costco is that you may need to deal with a carrier (or want to). After all, wireless operators are ready to offer free iPhone deals to subscribers. However, Costco changed the cell phone kiosks in 2023. According to Clark, a Costco location may feature only one carrier (AT&T, T-Mobile, or Verizon). As of this writing, Costco is promoting AT&T and T-Mobile iPhone deals online. The deals are available at different Costco locations across the United States. You may have to visit a different Costco store to match your current (or future) carrier.