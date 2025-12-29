Review: Three Months With The AirPods Pro 3

At a glance, the AirPods Pro 3 look similar to the second-generation earbuds. The case is about the same size and the earbuds have a slightly shorter stem. Looks can be deceiving, though, as the company reengineered this product to make it sound better, fit in more ears, and be more resilient. For example, both the AirPods and the charging case are now IP57-rated, offering better dust, sweat, and water resistance.

Regarding comfort, I've always been fortunate enough to have every AirPods generation sit perfectly in my ears... except for this one. Apple uses a new foam tip material that goes deeper into your ear canal. This is what makes the Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) much more effective, but it also led to me suffering for a few days until the tips got comfortable.

There have even been reports of ears bleeding, and I was worried that I'd need to switch back to the AirPods Pro 2. For the first time, I noticed the difference of Apple's engineering from one generation to the other, as I've always used the medium ear tip, but with the new earbuds, the large ear tips fit better. Still, after a couple of weeks of discomfort, the foam tips adjusted into my ear canals, and they now feel as comfortable as previous models. That said, don't forget to take the acoustic seal test and endure for a little longer even if they don't feel as comfortable as a previous model did.