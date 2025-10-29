Some AirPods Pro 3 Owners Are Complaining About High-Pitched Noises On Flights

Last month, Apple released the long-awaited AirPods Pro 3. While the earbuds still use the company's H2 chip, Apple redesigned them to deliver improved audio quality, with clearer highs and mids and deeper bass. With new foam ear tips, the company was also able to make Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) four times better than on the original AirPods Pro, and twice as powerful as the previous generation.

However, the new earbuds aren't without their own sets of issues. Beyond the discomfort some users have reported when trying the new foams for the first few days, which some have dubbed "bloodgate" already, it seems the AirPods Pro 3 behave weirdly on flights. As pointed out by Basic Apple Guy, he started noticing a high-pitched whine coming from his left AirPod.

He wrote: "The issue was that the AirPod's ear seal kept loosening, leading to a noise-cancellation feedback loop and a painfully loud piercing screech from the AirPod. Attempts to readjust worsened the feedback, especially if I accidentally covered the external microphone with my finger. This happened multiple times, making the experience so unpleasant that I eventually switched to my spare EarPods for the remainder of the flight."