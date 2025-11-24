Five Common Mistakes New iPhone Users Always Make

Switching to an iPhone from an Android smartphone means learning and discovering new defaults, shortcuts, and settings. Apple's iOS handles multitasking, battery management, and software updates differently, and it could take time for new users to get used to it. Fixes that work on an Android phone may not give the same result on an iPhone and can even backfire in some cases.

For example, force-closing can drain the phone's battery faster than saving it. Another annoying example is deleting photos and videos from an iPhone's camera roll to free up storage could result in losing them from the iCloud as well without some legwork. Delaying updates to avoid bugs could result in performance issues and security risks as well.

These are some typical mistakes first-time iPhone users are likely to make, especially after using a different operating system for long. Understanding how iOS works can make the transition to an iPhone smoother and save users from losing data, draining battery, and overlooking some useful iPhone features they haven't discovered yet on their new device. Here are five common mistakes and how to fix them to get the best from your device.