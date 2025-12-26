Costco Has 7 Big Changes Planned For 2026
Even giant warehouse retailers like Costco make resolutions at the start of the year. That's right, the place that has gifts under $50 for the techie in your life has interesting news for customers. Those with a membership should know what's changing before they start eyeballing all the Costco electronics that might be worth buying.
In 2025, Costco made big changes that customers may have noticed throughout the year, such as expanding its number of locations, bringing Coca-Cola to the food court, and expanding the number of membership scanners in front of its stores. However, the company has even bigger plans for 2026, including further expansions, more changes to the food court and pharmacy, faster line and exit times, more varied and potentially cheaper signature products, and higher pay for employees.
There aren't many places where you can get a cheap smart TV that customers swear by, a slice of pizza, and an electric vehicle, which is likely a couple of reasons why Costco continues to be a popular shopping destination. Something to keep in mind as you're reading this is that Costco's fiscal year begins in September, so some of these changes may already be rolling out at a location near you. Knowing this, let's take a look at this retailer's future.
What's coming to Costco in 2026
Costco is heading into 2026 with many ideas. For starters, the company has plans to continue its expansion, with aspirations of opening 35 new warehouse stores, five of which will replace existing locations. The second change relates to expansion, as Costco also intends to open a new 40-pump gas station in Mission Viejo, California; however, customers will need a membership to pump gasoline. While needing a membership to access the company's first standalone gas station may be surprising, customers may be even more surprised to learn that the food courts will continue rolling out membership verification scanners, helping enforce the members-only policy for the classic $1.50 hot dog.
The third change is coming to the company's pharmacy section. Costco is partnering with pharmacy benefits manager Navitus to deliver transparent pricing and fixed drug costs for Navitus clients. The fourth plan Costco has is to speed up wait times by pre-scanning items for those in line while also introducing more scan-and-go systems at the exits for faster receipt verifications.
The fifth change is coming to Costco's Kirkland Signature brand, as the company plans to move production of these items closer to the areas where they're actually sold, aiming to reduce costs. That will likely help Costco complete its sixth change: expanding Kirkland offerings. The seventh and final change is that the company also plans to raise employees' hourly rates between $0.50 and $1 per hour, depending on their pay scale — though some argue this raise doesn't keep pace with inflation. Expect these changes at your local Costco throughout the year.