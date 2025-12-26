Costco Has 7 Big Changes Planned For 2026

Even giant warehouse retailers like Costco make resolutions at the start of the year. That's right, the place that has gifts under $50 for the techie in your life has interesting news for customers. Those with a membership should know what's changing before they start eyeballing all the Costco electronics that might be worth buying.

In 2025, Costco made big changes that customers may have noticed throughout the year, such as expanding its number of locations, bringing Coca-Cola to the food court, and expanding the number of membership scanners in front of its stores. However, the company has even bigger plans for 2026, including further expansions, more changes to the food court and pharmacy, faster line and exit times, more varied and potentially cheaper signature products, and higher pay for employees.

There aren't many places where you can get a cheap smart TV that customers swear by, a slice of pizza, and an electric vehicle, which is likely a couple of reasons why Costco continues to be a popular shopping destination. Something to keep in mind as you're reading this is that Costco's fiscal year begins in September, so some of these changes may already be rolling out at a location near you. Knowing this, let's take a look at this retailer's future.