8 Apple Products You Should Buy And 4 You Should Skip

Buying Apple products used to be simple. You waited for a launch, compared a couple of models, and made a decision. That clarity no longer exists. Over the course of 2025, Apple refreshed much of its lineup, and as 2026 rolls in, more than 20 additional Apple products are still expected to arrive.

The result is a crowded catalog where new and old Apple devices sit side by side, all marketed with equal conviction. Their value, however, varies widely. Some products are obvious buys, some are poor value for the price, and a few look tempting, but make no sense once you dig deeper.

To cut through the noise, we have narrowed Apple's current lineup down to eight products that are worth buying today, and four that are best skipped. The picks are based on expert reviews, current pricing, and one simple question: Does this product justify its cost right now?