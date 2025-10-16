6 New M5 iPad Pro Features That Make The Upgrade Worth It
Over a year after Apple released the all-new M4 iPad Pro, the company updated its best tablet with the M5 chip. While at first glance this version might not seem as enticing as the previous one, Apple added several under-the-hood changes that make those with an M2 iPad Pro or older tablet worth the upgrade.
After all, the features that made the M4 iPad Pro great are all here with the M5 version, such as the best OLED display on the market, a very thin and lightweight product, four immersive speakers, the latest iPadOS 26, and Apple's Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil Pro accessories.
The main change with the iPad Pro M5 is the new processor, which is faster and more power-efficient than the previous generation. Moreover, Apple has added features such as faster storage and more RAM that make this tablet a pro machine for users. Here's what you need to know.
These are some of the improvements on the M5 iPad Pro
M5 chip: This processor delivers a performance 3.5x faster than the M4 model in AI workloads. It renders 3D with ray tracing 1.5x faster, and has 1.2x faster video transcode performance in Final Cut Pro for iPad. It can also power a 120Hz external display
Better storage: The new iPad Pro offers up to 2x faster storage read and write speeds, making it easier to transfer files back and forth.
More RAM: The 256GB and 512GB iPad Pro models now feature 12GB of RAM, a 50% increase over the base models of the previous generation.
Fast charge support: The M5 iPad Pro enables 50% charge in around 30 minutes with a high-wattage USB-C power adapter.
N1 chip: This iPad is the first one to feature Apple's proprietary Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip, enabling Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread support.
Cellular with C1X: Apple also added its own C1X modem for the 5G capabilities of the M5 iPad Pro. Apple says this chip is 30% more efficient than the one available with the M4 model.
The new iPad Pro is now available to pre-order starting at $999 for the 11-inch model. Its official release is next Wednesday, October 22.