20 Leaked Apple Products You Should Look Forward To In 2026
The last few weeks have been loaded with leaks regarding future Apple products. Thanks to leaked code from an early iOS 26 build, we now have a clearer look at what the company has in store for 2026 and beyond.
While previous reports already covered some of these unannounced products, we now have a more comprehensive view of what Apple is planning to release soon. The most interesting part is that 2026 is shaping up to be one of the busiest years in the company's history, as we might see an expansion of its smart home lineup, the first foldable iPhone, updated iPads, and all new Macs.
Even though the hardware leaked in this early build means the company has been actively testing new products, it's also important to note that delays might occur or that Apple might decide to move on from a device if it doesn't meet the company's standard. Two examples of that are the second-generation AirTag, which has been mysteriously absent despite rumors that it was ready to launch, and the second-generation iPhone Air, which is now expected to launch in early 2027 instead of late 2026.
Smart home devices and wearables
Following months of rumors, MacRumors' look at an early build of iOS 26 revealed several products coming soon. They include the AirTag 2, the second-generation Studio Display, the fourth-generation Apple TV, Apple's long-rumored smart home hub — one model with a base and another that can be mounted on the wall — an unknown home accessory, which Macworld believes is a camera accessory for the smart home hub, and the HomePod mini 2.
Finally, the build also mentions a tabletop robot, but this product likely won't be available before 2027. Still, what's interesting about this build is that it reveals how many smart home devices Apple is currently developing. However, due to the delay of its all-new Siri, Apple is continuing to work on its software for an iOS 26.4 release that will allow it to introduce this batch of new devices.
In the wearables department, this early build reveals the Vision Air headset, an AR glasses prototype, Mac-connected AR glasses, a cheaper Vision Pro, AI smart glasses, the Apple Watch Series 12, and the Apple Watch Ultra 4. It's important to note that recent rumors suggest Apple has halted development of future-generation Apple Vision products to focus on AR glasses, which could be released as competition for the Ray-Ban Meta glasses or something even more high-tech, like true augmented reality glasses. As always, Apple doesn't disclose its future plans.
iPhones, Macs, and a few iPads
In 2026, Apple is expected to release four new iPhone models. While this leaked build reveals five different models, we now believe the iPhone Air 2 is going to be pushed back to the first half of 2027. As a result, Apple fans should be able to buy the all-new iPhone 17e early next year, and then in late September, the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the first foldable iPhone should all debut.
Apple also has seven new Macs in store that should launch through 2026, including a low-cost MacBook with the A18 Pro, M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pro variants, an M5 MacBook Air, an M5 Max and M5 Ultra Mac Studio, an M6 MacBook Pro, and the redesigned MacBook Pro with M6 Pro and M6 Max chips. Those last models have been rumored for a few years, and they will supposedly feature a new generation of OLED display. Rumors have gone so far as to suggest cellular capabilities and Face ID support for those models as well.
Besides all of these products, it seems Apple will also have time to update two of its iPad models, as the base model is expected to get the A19 chip and Apple Intelligence support, while the iPad Air should get the M4 chip. With all that in mind, 2026 surely looks like an exciting year for Apple and its customers, as it's going to expand and update most of its product lines.