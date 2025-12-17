20 Leaked Apple Products You Should Look Forward To In 2026

The last few weeks have been loaded with leaks regarding future Apple products. Thanks to leaked code from an early iOS 26 build, we now have a clearer look at what the company has in store for 2026 and beyond.

While previous reports already covered some of these unannounced products, we now have a more comprehensive view of what Apple is planning to release soon. The most interesting part is that 2026 is shaping up to be one of the busiest years in the company's history, as we might see an expansion of its smart home lineup, the first foldable iPhone, updated iPads, and all new Macs.

Even though the hardware leaked in this early build means the company has been actively testing new products, it's also important to note that delays might occur or that Apple might decide to move on from a device if it doesn't meet the company's standard. Two examples of that are the second-generation AirTag, which has been mysteriously absent despite rumors that it was ready to launch, and the second-generation iPhone Air, which is now expected to launch in early 2027 instead of late 2026.