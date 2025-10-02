Apple's Smart Glasses Are Now A Bigger Priority Than The Cheaper And Lighter Vision Pro
Apple is expected to release an M5 version of the Vision Pro headset soon, with rumors indicating a cheaper, lighter model also being in development. While the refreshed Vision Pro model might be unveiled soon, Bloomberg reports that Apple has shifted priorities recently towards a pair of smart glasses — including a model that offers a display. Apple reportedly announced to employees last week that it's moving staff working on the cheaper and lighter Vision Pro model to the smart glasses project. That said, the new Vision Pro model hasn't been cancelled.
The change follows recent developments in the industry, including the poor reception of the expensive Vision Pro headset and the rising popularity of AI smart glasses from other brands. Meta's Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses became extremely popular in recent years, with the brand launching refreshed models recently. The $799 Meta Ray-Ban Display model now features a built-in display, making it one of the best smart glasses out there. Samsung is also said to be working on AI smart glasses, expected to be released in late 2026. While Apple is trailing in AI features even on iPhones, the company is making quick advancements on those fronts, too, the report says.
What will the Apple smart glasses offer?
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman mentions two distinct Apple smart glasses that are a part of the current roadmap. First, the brand aims to release a pair of AI glasses (codename N50) that will work like Meta's more affordable Ray-Ban glasses with a camera. The N50 device would not feature a display and would connect to the user's iPhone. Apple reportedly wants to unveil the N50 glasses next year, with plans to launch them in 2027. The version with a display that would compete against the Meta Ray-Ban Display was originally planned for 2028. Apple is accelerating the development following the internal reshuffling of resources. Gurman says Apple's glasses will rely heavily on voice interaction and AI, which aren't Apple's strengths at the time of writing. However, the report notes that Apple is looking to turn things around soon, with a new version of Siri set to launch next March. The new voice-based AI assistant is set to work on a range of devices, including glasses, speakers, displays, and cameras.
The report also lists some features of the Apple smart glasses. They're rumored to feature a new custom chip, speakers for audio, cameras for photos and videos, and microphones for voice control. Health-tracking features may also be available on the smart glasses, just like the new AirPods Pro 3. There's no information about pricing yet. Apple is also said to be developing Augmented Reality (AR) smart glasses, a product that's a step beyond the models planned for the next few years. Finally, Bloomberg notes that Apple has also paused development on a pair of glasses (codename N107) that would connect via a cable to a Mac and other devices.