Apple's Smart Glasses Are Now A Bigger Priority Than The Cheaper And Lighter Vision Pro

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman mentions two distinct Apple smart glasses that are a part of the current roadmap. First, the brand aims to release a pair of AI glasses (codename N50) that will work like Meta's more affordable Ray-Ban glasses with a camera. The N50 device would not feature a display and would connect to the user's iPhone. Apple reportedly wants to unveil the N50 glasses next year, with plans to launch them in 2027. The version with a display that would compete against the Meta Ray-Ban Display was originally planned for 2028. Apple is accelerating the development following the internal reshuffling of resources. Gurman says Apple's glasses will rely heavily on voice interaction and AI, which aren't Apple's strengths at the time of writing. However, the report notes that Apple is looking to turn things around soon, with a new version of Siri set to launch next March. The new voice-based AI assistant is set to work on a range of devices, including glasses, speakers, displays, and cameras.

The report also lists some features of the Apple smart glasses. They're rumored to feature a new custom chip, speakers for audio, cameras for photos and videos, and microphones for voice control. Health-tracking features may also be available on the smart glasses, just like the new AirPods Pro 3. There's no information about pricing yet. Apple is also said to be developing Augmented Reality (AR) smart glasses, a product that's a step beyond the models planned for the next few years. Finally, Bloomberg notes that Apple has also paused development on a pair of glasses (codename N107) that would connect via a cable to a Mac and other devices.