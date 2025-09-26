Apple Built A ChatGPT-Style App To Test The New Siri, But We'll Probably Never See It

Ahead of Apple's revamped Siri, which is expected to launch as soon as early 2026, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that Apple has built a ChatGPT-like app to test the new capabilities of its more conversational personal assistant. Among the included features, the voice assistant will be able to search through personal data and perform in-app actions.

Apple's AI-powered app is seemingly able to make good on some of the promises Apple made during the WWDC 2024 keynote, such as being able to ask Siri about "that podcast your friend sent you a few weeks ago," and have the personal assistant understand the context of the question and find the podcast episode for you. Additionally, this new assistant would be able to edit a photo based on voice commands.

While Gurman doesn't expect Apple to release the standalone app, the company is testing what this ChatGPT-like software could look like with its employees, as it's still debating whether the chatbot format is something users might want on their iPhones.