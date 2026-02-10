15 Useful Costco Membership Perks You Need To Start Using
Costco is popular for its bulk groceries, solid electronics deals, and a $1.50 hot dog and soda combo. Since these already grab a lot of attention, you might think that your Costco membership starts and ends with these perks, but that's not the case. In fact, if you're using only these benefits, you're just scratching the surface — your Costco membership actually brings a lot more to the table.
You probably already know about Costco's everyday savings and a 90-day return policy on eligible items, so we won't be talking about those here. Instead, we'll discuss 15 underrated and overlooked Costco membership perks to help you save money. The best part is that you don't have to make any effort to avail these benefits — you just have to know that they exist. Whether you've been using a Costco membership for years or are a brand-new member, you can start getting these perks right away by simply logging into your account. (For those without a membership, here's a secret hack that allows you to still shop at Costco).
Exclusive limited-time deals with Costco Next
Costco Next allows members to purchase products directly from selected suppliers at exclusive and discounted prices. Basically, it's a marketplace specifically curated for Costco members, covering a wide range of electronics, clothing, groceries, and products for beauty, gardening, outdoors, and more. It's worth knowing that the special discounts and offers are negotiated between the chain and its trusted suppliers. All you have to do is visit the Costco Next website, where you can browse through the available categories. You can also shop by products, hot deals, or brands.
Once you've spotted a tempting deal, just click on it and you'll be redirected to the specific third-party website. Here, the company in question will handle your order, payment, and shipping. The Costco Next website only includes the chain's most trusted suppliers, so you can shop with confidence.
Extra savings on big-ticket items
Costco offers an online-only program for its members that provides extra savings when you purchase multiple big-ticket items — including furniture, appliances, mattresses, and more — in a single transaction. This is the Costco Direct savings program, and it rewards you with additional tiered savings: The more items you buy, the more you can benefit.
You get $100 off on the purchase of two items, $200 off on three items, $300 off on four items, and up to $400 when you purchase five or more qualifying items. You can redeem this offer twice per membership (i.e., twice per year). Essentially, if you plan your purchases carefully and bundle them together, you can snag some big-ticket items without paying full price. This comes in really handy when you're renovating your home or upgrading multiple appliances at once. All you have to do is make sure to place all your orders at the same time and have them shipped to the same address. Only then will your purchases be eligible for the special discounts.
Discounts on rental cars, vacation packages, and more
Some people might have heard about Costco Travel perks that are included with the chain's membership, but not everyone knows about the ton of useful offers that are included with it. Members can use Costco Travel to avail exclusive pricing and deals on high-value hotels, rental cars, flights, cruises, theme parks, and more. The best part is, of course, that the prices are lower than what you'll find on the popular travel booking websites.
Costco has partnered with reputable travel providers to take care of the quality and service, so you can have peace of mind when making your itinerary. Costco Travel also provides extra add-ons, including resort credits, free breakfast, complimentary upgrades, and digital Costco Shop Cards. Book a single vacation with Costco Travel and you can recover your entire membership cost. Doesn't this perk alone make your membership worth it? It will cut down the hassle of comparing prices or the stress of paying too much. This is one of the best Costco membership perks for families and frequent travelers.
Save on concert and entertainment tickets
Next time you book tickets for a theater performance or plan a stadium trip to cheer on your favorite football team, make sure to search for and grab discounts via the Costco Tickets hub. The chain partners with several venues and teams to offer better prices and deals on concerts, sports events, live shows, movies, and more. This doesn't just include mainstream attractions like Disneyland but also venues in your own city.
These tickets are often sold as a bundle of two or four, so you can take your partner, friend, or sibling. You might also see some package deals that include gift cards, food and drink vouchers, and VIP seating. You can also save on certain recreational activities and attractions, like gaming zones and local zoos. These tickets are directly sourced from venues or teams through their official ticketing partners like FEVO. Just keep in mind that your tickets are non-refundable, and you can't resell them.
Discounts and incentives on home products and installation services
Big home upgrades feel exciting, but they also come with installation costs. Whether you're moving to a new house or upgrading your current property, things like air conditioning, heating, water purification systems, and new flooring require professional setup, which isn't cheap. This is where your Costco membership offers great help: The chain partners with several experienced local professionals to give discounts on installation services. This includes HVAC systems, window treatments, garage doors, water treatment systems, flooring and carpeting, and more.
Just remember: You won't receive an outright discount. Rather, you'll get cashback incentives via the Costco Shop Card, which covers 10% to 15% of the total cost of your purchase. It's a great way to enjoy savings on big home projects without the hassle of hunting for contractors and negotiating prices. On large projects, this can add up to hundreds or thousands in savings.
Early shopping hours and 2% cashback rewards for Executive members
Costco offers exclusive VIP shopping hours for Executive members. On weekdays and Sundays, the Executive membership shopping hours are 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., and on Saturdays, it's 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Gold Star and Business members aren't allowed to shop during these hours to ensure a calmer shopping experience for Executive card holders. Aside from enjoying less crowded shopping and parking congestion, you also receive a $10 per month same-day delivery credit and one free Household Card.
Costco Executive membership perks don't stop there: You can also earn a 2% annual reward for your eligible purchases at Costco warehouses, the online website, and Costco Travel bookings. You should also know that this reward system doesn't apply to certain items like alcohol, tobacco, gasoline, membership, or Costco Shop Cards. If you're a Business or Gold Star member, you have to pay an additional $65 per year to upgrade to an Executive membership.
Grab special deals on cars with Costco Auto Program
Costco members can take advantage of the Costco Auto Program to get special deals on buying new and pre-owned cars. The key features are pre-arranged pricing from authorized dealers, a simple buying process, special incentives, and discounts at participating service centers. All you have to do is go to the Costco Auto website and locate a dealer to get the participating dealer's contact information.
The process is pretty simple and takes a few minutes. Select the vehicle you wish to buy (like Ford or Lexus), choose a model, then enter your contact information, Costco membership number, and an email address. After that, you can visit the business and finalize the deal.
Discounts on Budget moving truck rentals
Are you planning to relocate to a different area or transport your furniture? If yes, your Costco membership also offers discounts on Budget Truck rentals, making your relocations and transformations cheaper and less stressful. Both Gold Star and Executive members get a 25% discount on base rates, which brings huge savings when you're renting a truck for multiple days. You also get 24/7 roadside assistance in case something happens on the road. Plus, you'll get one free additional driver, which is great for those long-distance moves.
Budget also offers a range of vehicle options, from smaller cargo vans to large 26-foot trucks. So, you have the freedom to choose the vehicle that best suits your needs. Next time you're organizing a move, it's a smart idea to plan it with Costco.
Pharmacy and health services
Your Costco membership also offers discounts on medicines. The chain offers a complete range of pharmacy services, including prescriptions, immunizations, and discounted virtual doctor's appointments with Sesame. It also offers flu, COVID-19, and travel vaccines at a lower price than regular pharmacies. Anyone can use Costco Pharmacy for prescriptions, but members get additional health and wellness benefits (here are some of the company's planned changes for 2026).
Costco Pharmacy offers up to 80% off prescriptions and popular medicines through the Costco Member Prescription Program (CMPP). You can opt for same-day delivery or go for convenient pickup lockers. In addition to discounted prescription medicines, you can access virtual primary care for as low as $29 and basic health checkups for around $72. The chain also offers mental health therapy sessions at $79 and a special weight loss program at $179 for three months. You don't need any medical insurance to avail these offers — Costco Pharmacy offers everything you need to keep your family and pets healthy, and it's one of the most overlooked benefits of a membership.
Design your custom closets at a discount
If you're a Costco member and love organizing your stuff, you have to know about the Costco closet trend. These areas offer more shelves and deeper storage, making it easier for you to stockpile and display your items. Through Costco's exclusive partnership with Serenity Closets and Closet Factory, you can design your custom closet and home organization systems at great discounts.
The Closet Factory provides professional end-to-end design, consultation, and installation from a dedicated team of designers and installers that create solutions that fit your needs and lifestyle. They'll come to your place, take measurements, and create a personalized plan. Usually, you'll get a 10% Costco Shop Card and a complimentary design consultation. On the other hand, Serenity Closets offers affordable and DIY-friendly options where you design your own closet using a 3D tool and then install it yourself.
Save on opticals
Costco members can purchase high-quality prescription glasses, contact lenses, and designer frames at discounted prices through its Optical Center. The chain accepts vision insurance plans and also offers several services for those without coverage. Anyone can get an eye exam, but you need a membership for contacts and glasses.
Costco Optical offers premium lens options like Essilor and Transitions, as well as exclusive Kirkland Signature HD progressive lenses that promise superior vision at a lower cost. Plus, you get to choose from a range of daily, weekly, and monthly contact lens brands like Acuvue and Bausch + Lomb at competitive pricing. Basically, you can get everything you need, and you can place your orders in-store or online. Members are also offered extra benefits, including warranties, free frame adjustments, and free cleaning.
Personal and business checks
Checks obviously aren't as common as they used to be. Still, many people like to keep them handy, especially for paying utility bills or other services that tack on fees for card payments. Luckily, if you're a Costco member, you can order personal and business checks (as well as tax forms and self-inking stamps) through the chain's service partner, Harland Clarke, at special member-only prices.
Costco offers plenty of flexibility and choice when it comes to your checks. If you find plain designs quite boring, you can also opt for custom logos, monograms, and several other design options (there's even a "Star Wars" option). These come in handy for new or small business owners who want to give a personal and unique touch. You can order your checks online at a much lower price than what the bank charges, and with free trackable shipping to boot.
Extended warranties and technical support
Everyone knows about Costco's 90-day no-questions-asked return policy. That said, many don't know that the chain also offers a multi-layered support system for its members. Specifically, it automatically extends the manufacturer's warranty on many electronics and major appliances you buy from them. If you purchase a television, Costco automatically extends the manufacturer's warranty to five years from the date of purchase at no extra cost to the member. For other items like projectors, tablets, computers (just be wary of the pre-built PCs), camcorders, and other major appliances, the company extends the warranty to two years. For instance, if you buy a monitor that comes with a one-year warranty, Costco tops it up with another year.
Costco Concierge Services also offers members free tech support for many electronics and appliances (here's why you should always buy your tech from the big-box warehouse chain). The support is generally available 24/7. Keep your membership number and item details handy, and the team will assist you with initial setup and general troubleshooting.
Save on auto and home insurance
Buying a new home or vehicle, or renewing your policy? Costco works with Connect, a service that's operated by American Family Insurance. This provides discounted auto and home insurance plans to Costco members. The key features of Costco Home Insurance are dwelling protection, replacement of personal belongings like furniture, identity theft coverage, and lockout assistance. If an insured loss has made your home uninhabitable, Costco home insurance will cover your hotel, meals, and other living expenses.
Costco auto insurance covers accidental damage to your vehicles, non-collision damage, and medical expenses for you and passengers. It also offers add-ons like lower rates, deductible waivers for glass repair, roadside assistance, and lifetime renewability for Executive members. For both Costco home and auto insurance, you have to sign up and provide your membership number. You can also customize your policy with coverage and add-ons that fit your needs.
Additional Costco membership discounts
Costco also offers several smaller yet useful benefits for its members. First is the Kirkland Signature fuel. If you have a Costco gas station nearby, you must have seen lines of cars waiting for their turn to pay lower rates. Kirkland gas also reduces tailpipe pollution and offers several environmental benefits. Second is Costco water delivery services, which deliver high-quality and distilled bottled water to your home or office. Next up, Costco members can also get discounted gift cards. For instance, if you find a $100 gift card for your favorite burger place, you can get it for around $80 with your Costco membership.
We all know about Costco's popular food court — people are always lined up in queues waiting to grab a hot dog and soda. Besides its budget-friendly food court items, Costco offers freshly prepared bakery items at unbeatable member-only prices. Sometimes, you may also find coupon book discounts for whole pizzas and other items.
Last but not least, Costco also partners with Shutterfly to offer a tempting 51% discount to its members, with free delivery on orders above $30. You have to link your Costco membership number to your Shutterfly account, and it will automatically apply discounts to your purchase. It's a fantastic perk for people who love decorating their spaces with photos and memories.