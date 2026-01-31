You Can Shop At Costco Without A Membership With This Secret Hack

There's a lot you can find at Costco, but the $130 per year Executive Membership or $65 per year Gold Star Membership may prevent some from ever going. Costco has everything from appliances and mattresses to electronics (some you should only get from this retailer). The company even has a solid return policy, to boot. If you're lacking a membership but still want to shop, there's a pretty clever hack that can help you out big time.

Costco does allow non-members to purchase certain items online — if you can add it to your cart, you're good to go. That said, shoppers without a membership should know they have a couple of options if they want access to more online selections or to shop at one of the company's warehouses. There are certain situations where you can also buy specific goods or services through a warehouse, but one of the best ways to shop without a membership is through a Costco Shop Card.

Just like knowing the rules for electronics at Costco, it's a smart move to know the little details about the card before you start seeing which of your friends has a membership. If you've ever been curious about why Costco televisions are so cheap, or you're always on the hunt for items that can help you build your retro arcade, then knowing the ins and outs of a Costco Shop Card can get you purchasing without a membership. Unfortunately, you'll have to skip the food court for this one.