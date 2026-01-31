You Can Shop At Costco Without A Membership With This Secret Hack
There's a lot you can find at Costco, but the $130 per year Executive Membership or $65 per year Gold Star Membership may prevent some from ever going. Costco has everything from appliances and mattresses to electronics (some you should only get from this retailer). The company even has a solid return policy, to boot. If you're lacking a membership but still want to shop, there's a pretty clever hack that can help you out big time.
Costco does allow non-members to purchase certain items online — if you can add it to your cart, you're good to go. That said, shoppers without a membership should know they have a couple of options if they want access to more online selections or to shop at one of the company's warehouses. There are certain situations where you can also buy specific goods or services through a warehouse, but one of the best ways to shop without a membership is through a Costco Shop Card.
Just like knowing the rules for electronics at Costco, it's a smart move to know the little details about the card before you start seeing which of your friends has a membership. If you've ever been curious about why Costco televisions are so cheap, or you're always on the hunt for items that can help you build your retro arcade, then knowing the ins and outs of a Costco Shop Card can get you purchasing without a membership. Unfortunately, you'll have to skip the food court for this one.
How to use the Costco Shop Card
It is possible to shop at Costco without being a member, and there are a few options available. For example, you don't need a membership to buy prescriptions either online or in-store, and you can also get an eye exam from Costco without a membership. You're also allowed to make purchases through Instacart, but expect to pay a lot more and not have as wide a selection.
The easiest way to shop at Costco without a membership is to have a Costco member buy you a Costco Shop Card. These cards are good at any Costco in the U.S., Puerto Rico, or Canada, and they even work online; However, they're not good for cell phone carrier kiosks inside warehouses. When shopping in-person, just remember to select the Costco Shop Card during checkout. You'll need the identification number, which is either found on the back of the card or on the receipt, along with the PIN if it's digital.
In theory, it's as simple as getting someone to purchase a Shop Card for you, giving you far more options for shopping the company's sleek tech finds, along with other products and services. Still, there are a few little details you need to know about the card if you're looking for the best experience while shopping online or in-store.
Other things to know about the Costco Shop Card
For starters, you need to be a member to purchase a card, even if you want to reload it. In terms of limits, the lowest gift card one can purchase is $25, while the max is $10,000 per day, which may need to be split across multiple physical cards. So if you were thinking about buying an EV from Costco, this may be something to keep in mind.
Costco Shop Cards are also unavailable for refunds, and there's nothing they can do if you lose a physical card. However, if the Card was purchased online, you can have the member resend the email through their Orders & Purchases page via the tracking link. The company is also bringing some major changes in 2026, including requiring a membership for the food court, so it's still a no-go on the $1.50 hot dog. Those who use Instacart should also be aware that you cannot pay for same-day delivery on orders using the Costco Shop Card, as Instacart is a third-party.
While everything sounds easy on paper, keep in mind that your experiences may vary from store-to-store, at least according to the r/Costco community on Reddit. Users say some stores will accept the cards directly at the register, while some may expect you to get a guest membership at customer service. Stores may also hassle you about spending beyond the card's balance, and only certain states allow receiving cash back for small card balances.