The Reason Why Costco TVs Are So Cheap

Costco has been regarded as a great place to purchase a television. It offers shoppers a curated selection of high-quality screens that are usually more affordable than similar products found at outlets like Walmart and Best Buy. Costco can sell more affordable TVs because it buys in bulk. Hardly a surprise — buying in bulk is one of the company's core strategies. Consequently, Costco can secure favorable pricing on a per-unit basis and then pass on those cost savings to consumers. It can also negotiate with suppliers to provide additional features on certain TV sets without a huge price increase. "We meet with our suppliers multiple times a year," Costco TV buyer Michelle Hartmann said in an interview a few years ago. "Our goal is always to negotiate upgraded specs, additional warranties or streaming credits with popular services such as Paramount+, Showtime and Xbox, to add value for our members."

Additionally, because consumers don't purchase new TV sets regularly, pricing them aggressively is a smart way to get shoppers through the door, where it can later make money on other electronics, along with higher-margin but more affordable items like clothes and groceries. As a final point, some of the TVs at the retailer are Costco-specific models that can't be found elsewhere. This gives the company room to lower prices without having to worry about rival stores undercutting it or launching a price-matching war.