4 Sleek Tech Finds You Can Actually Buy At Costco

Oura Ring 4 is arguably one of the best smart rings you can purchase right now, and it's available at Costco. If you are someone who prefers to keep track of their health and fitness but find smartwatches a distraction, a smart ring can be a good alternative. Built from titanium, Oura Ring 4 not only looks premium, but is also pretty durable. It features sensors to measure your blood oxygen, heart rate, respiration rate, skin temperature, and movements to inform you about your activity and fitness, sleep quality, stress, heart health, and daily readiness.

In terms of battery life, it's rated to last eight days, meaning you don't have to worry about putting it in its charging cradle every night. One highlight of the version being sold on Costco is the inclusion of an extra charging puck. This way, you can keep it at a separate location, such as your office, to have seamless access to it when you need it without carrying it around with you.

Oura Ring 4 works with both Android and iOS smartphones, and you can buy it in Silver, Gold, and Black colors. Remember, you need an Oura membership to make the most of the smart ring, which costs $6 per month or $70 a year, and increase the overall cost of ownership. Some of its smart rings competitors, such as Samsung Galaxy Ring and Ultrahuman Ring Air, have no such subscriptions.