The Beloved USB Gadget That Belongs In Your Next Costco Cart

There is no dearth of excellent USB gadgets that make our everyday lives easier. While some cool gadgets use your PC's USB ports to add new functionality, other useful USB gadgets can level up your workspace. One such useful USB gadget is the Anker MagGo Magnetic Wireless Charging 5,000mAh Power Bank, which can come in super handy to you if you own a smartphone or mobile accessory that supports Qi wireless charging. It also has built-in magnets, making it pretty easy to attach to a phone with MagSafe or Qi2 charging support.

While the wireless charging support is certainly convenient, you can also use it to juice up your device using a regular USB cable, making it pretty versatile. Costco is selling a two-pack of the Anker MagGo power bank at just $40 — which is a solid deal — as Anker sells similar 5,000mAh wireless charging power banks at around $48 for a single unit. You can keep both units for your own use or gift the second power bank to a friend or family member to make their life a bit more convenient. Now, let's take a look at the various features of this power bank and what you can expect from it.