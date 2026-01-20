5 Cool Costco Finds That Can Help You Build Your Own Retro Arcade
There's no telling what you can find at Costco if you look hard enough — especially online. From some of the best tech worth snagging in 2026 to something as simple as Costco's signature Kirkland batteries, the big-box retailer certainly has plenty of goods to choose from. Even those who are looking to build their own arcade can find a plethora of ideas, and we've found some of the coolest products that can bring your retro game room to life.
If you're looking to make the most of your retro arcade, the list below includes a variety of items that can either give your room a cool retro look or greatly expand your gaming options. We did our best to locate only products with primarily positive user reviews, and we also did our due diligence to ensure they could be purchased with or without a membership. Of course, some of these are online exclusives, so don't expect to find them all during your next in-person shopping experience.
There are plenty of gadgets at Costco that are good for a DIY enthusiast, and the list below is going to be good for anyone trying to reignite the old glory days of classic arcades. You won't need to get your quarters ready for anything on this list, but many of the available products may cause some thumb blisters if you get too caught up in the action. Let's take a look.
Arcade1Up SpongeBob SquarePants Claw Machine
Electronic claw machines have been a staple of arcades and shopping malls since the 1960's, yet it was the '80s and '90s when we began to see widespread production. Nowadays, there are online versions that can be addictive fun. This Arcade1Up SpongeBob SquarePants Claw Machine, priced at $549.99, can be an awesome element for any retro gaming room. This is a solid choice for anyone building an arcade for the little ones, or for cartoon fans of the pineapple-dwelling sponge.
Having a height of 61½ inches to give it a real arcade machine look, the SpongBob Claw Machine features three different gaming modes to test one's skills: Easy Mode, Normal Mode, and Scam Mode — face it, though, we already knew claw machines can be rigged. Along with a light-up marquee and a control button to set the tone for your arcade game, this machine also features a customizable prize compartment with a secure refill door and a combination code lock. It also includes six SpongeBob-themed toys, though the product notes that you can fill the machine with an assortment of goodies.
Reviewers on the Costco website give the claw machine high marks for its arcade size, bright aesthetics, and all-ages fun. However, multiple reviews note that the product is not assembled and may take several hours to build. Some customers also report issues with a drive belt. Cool as this item may be, just try not to think too hard about the fact that SpongeBob is approaching 30-years-old.
Skee-Ball 9-foot Signature Steel Home Arcade Game
Admittedly, this one is going to depend on how passionate you are about a New Jersey Boardwalk classic, as the $3,999.99 Skee-Ball 9-foot Signature Steel Home Arcade Game is likely built for those who want as close to a real experience as possible. With a 9-foot length and 2-foot width, it meets the standards of a typical arcade machine, meaning this one is for the truly dedicated.
Designed for one to six players, this Skee-ball machine features eight different game modes, including modes that will have you rolling three balls at a time, hitting targets, or just playing a traditional 9-ball game. The machine itself has a modern design and includes an LED pixel display to provide scores and visuals. It also includes steel rails and a cork ramp for a realistic feel and durability, and the nine woodgrain balls also help provide that Skee-Ball feel.
Costco buyers note that this model is about $1,200 less than the manufacturer's typical $5,239 price tag, and they appreciate its build quality and easy assembly. However, at least one review notes that some parts were not completed during the manufacturer's assembly process and required troubleshooting. Nonetheless, this classic game can really help round out the variety of options at an at-home arcade.
Mike Tyson Autographed Framed Nintendo Punch-Out!! Photo with NES Controller
A good arcade has the looks as well as the games, which is why the Mike Tyson Autographed Framed Nintendo "Punch-Out!!" Photo with NES Controller for $219.99 can really help tie any arcade room together. The famed boxer was originally added to this classic arcade game when it was ported to the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) in 1987, and this framed collection can really put the retro into a retro arcade.
This online-only exclusive features Mike Tyson celebrating in the ring alongside Mario as the ref declaring his technical knock-out. Though exact signatures may vary, Tyson's autograph on this piece has been certified and witnessed through Beckett Authentication Services. It also includes an NES controller and placard, packaged in a 20-inch by 24-inch frame. In addition to being authenticated by Beckett, the product is from Mill Creek Sports, which has been offering sports cards and memorabilia in Mill Creek, Washington, since 1991.
Online shoppers appreciate the quality of the product, though at least two reviews say that the included controller appears crooked in the display. It's got the looks, and it can help folks remember how tough Mike was in the game originally. After all, way back in 2014, Mike Tyson actually showed off his "Punch-Out" skills on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," and he also needed such a reminder.
Arcade1Up Ms. Pac-Man Partycade 12 Games in 1
By 1987, "Ms. Pac-Man," the arcade game, had raked in over $1.2 billion in quarters from gamers, and the company had sold over 125,000 arcade cabinets. If being one of the best-selling arcade games in history isn't enough, then the additional games in the Arcade1Up Ms. Pac-Man 12 Games in 1 arcade cabinet for $269.99 can be a real throwback for those who remember. It also has the classic "Ms. Pac-Man" aesthetic, to boot.
The "Ms. Pac-Man" Partycade includes 12 games, including classics like "Dig Dug," "Ms. Pac-Man," "Galaga," and more. The machine itself houses a 17-inch LCD color display, and the detachable legs mean this product can either stand on its own or can be mounted on a door or wall. Although it only comes with one arcade stick at the center, many of the games support two-player gameplay. It also arrives fully assembled, which helps deliver a plug-and-play experience.
Customers leaving reviews online appreciate the machine's build and approachability, making it suitable for people of all ages. At least two reviews point out that the machine itself includes an eight-way joystick, whereas most of the games were originally designed for a four-way joystick, so those super familiar with the originals may need to adjust.
Enbrighten Color Changing Bubble Lights
An arcade without colorful lighting is like having an ice cream sundae without the chocolate syrup: sure, you still have most of the elements, but it won't quite feel complete. While there's a variety of smart light bulbs you can choose from — we sure know some of the best — the Emrighten Color Changing Bubble Lights for $99.99 are self-controlled and come with plenty of color options.
This set comes with six LED light strings, each with 90 lights. Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, owners can string two sets of lights together and produce 22 color effects — including 17 single colors and two-color combinations — with adjustable speeds. You can modify these settings directly with the included controller, which lets you select different modes and colors, and they plug directly into an outlet, so there's no need to worry about batteries.
Customers appreciate the available color options, the brightness of the lights, and the product's overall sturdiness. However, at least one customer notes that, because the remotes use infrared, you may have line-of-sight issues.
How we chose these items
No matter what you're trying to build or create, no doubt the internet will have a variety of options for virtually anything you need. However, not every product will deliver an experience worth your money. When building this list, we based it on how customers feel about the product and whether you could buy it without a membership. Regarding customer experience, we reviewed customer reviews and ensured that no item received a rating below four stars. We made sure to look not only at the positives but also at the negatives from actual consumers. Because even when you're building an at-home retro arcade, your money still matters.