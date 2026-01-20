5 Cool Costco Finds That Can Help You Build Your Own Retro Arcade

There's no telling what you can find at Costco if you look hard enough — especially online. From some of the best tech worth snagging in 2026 to something as simple as Costco's signature Kirkland batteries, the big-box retailer certainly has plenty of goods to choose from. Even those who are looking to build their own arcade can find a plethora of ideas, and we've found some of the coolest products that can bring your retro game room to life.

If you're looking to make the most of your retro arcade, the list below includes a variety of items that can either give your room a cool retro look or greatly expand your gaming options. We did our best to locate only products with primarily positive user reviews, and we also did our due diligence to ensure they could be purchased with or without a membership. Of course, some of these are online exclusives, so don't expect to find them all during your next in-person shopping experience.

There are plenty of gadgets at Costco that are good for a DIY enthusiast, and the list below is going to be good for anyone trying to reignite the old glory days of classic arcades. You won't need to get your quarters ready for anything on this list, but many of the available products may cause some thumb blisters if you get too caught up in the action. Let's take a look.