The Sherlock Holmes Movie With The First Fully CGI Character Is Streaming On Paramount+

The innovations of computer-generated imagery have brought us movie monsters for years, such as Smaug from "The Hobbit" and the infamous kraken from "Pirates of the Caribbean." Full CGI characters themselves, though, got started back in 1985 in the movie "Young Sherlock Holmes" by Amblin Entertainment.

The fully CGI character was a knight made out of a stained-glass window. The knight was actually not real even in the story, as it was the product of a deadly hallucination meant to lure victims to their deaths. The plot centers around the meeting of adolescent boys Sherlock Holmes, who is played by Nicholas Rowe, and John Watson, played by Alan Cox. They are joined on-screen by Sophie Ward as Holmes' friend, Elizabeth, and Anthony Higgins as the main antagonist, Professor Rathe. Part of its production team included Kathleen Kennedy and Steven Spielberg.

This innovative movie is now streaming on Paramount+ on March 1, 2026. You can check out this first-ever dive into an ambitious fully CGI character meant to terrify both characters and viewers alike on the platform. The service costs $8.99 a month for its basic plan. While there, you can also check out Jeff Bridges' acclaimed "Hell or High Water."