The First Live-Action Movie To Use CGI Also Spawned An Emmy-Winning HBO Series

The 2016 HBO series "Westworld" was one of the most popular TV shows upon its release, as evidenced by its 57 award wins and 214 nominations throughout its run. The series earned a 2017 Emmy for Outstanding Special Visual Effects, which is fitting since the original film it's based on was actually one of the first films to implement CGI. The 1973 film, directed by Michael Crichton of "Jurassic Park" fame, called for scenes from an android's perspective, resulting in cinematic history.

Along with serving as the inspiration behind the 2016 series, the original "Westworld" also takes credit for being the first live-action film to utilize CGI within its scenes. For the original film, the process was rather complicated, needing a rather novel technique that required each frame of a CGI scene to go through a scanning and recoloring process. Just as the director of "Alien" needed a smart trick to solve a visual challenge, "Westworld" would implement a few tricks of its own.

The use of CGI isn't the only reason "Westworld" is a 70's sci-fi film everyone should watch at least once, but it certainly helped cement its legacy in Hollywood. Unfortunately, the original "Westworld" and its tale of malfunctioning androids stalking vacationers at an adult-oriented amusement park is only available to rent on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV, meaning you'll need to drop about four dollars to see it. However, you can check out the 2016 series on Disney+, Crave, or Tubi if you're so inclined.