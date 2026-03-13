Netflix Is Streaming An Epic 4-Season World War II Sci-Fi Series That Needs To Be On Your Watchlist

Alternate history is a fascinating subject, rife for thought experiments that ask what the world would be like if famous historical events had gone in different directions. Arguably the most popular question is "What if the Axis powers won World War II," and one of the potential answers is now streaming on Netflix.

"The Man in the High Castle" is a 2015 adaptation of a novel by the same name by Philip K. Dick, best known for "Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?," which was adapted into the legendary sci-fi film "Blade Runner." The show takes place in 1962 in a dystopian United States split between the Nazi Reich and the Japanese empire, where all the Jewish and African Americans have been severely oppressed, and hospitals burn disabled patients alive every Tuesday. But instead of the Axis steamrolling the Allies with sophisticated superweapons, they won due to a long chain of alternate events that had a ripple effect throughout the entire war.

The show is mostly about how the Axis powers have completely upended the traditional American way of life and how people have risen up to fight against the fascist dictatorships that carved up North America. However, the story also blends in science fiction elements via newsreels that depict alternate Earths, each with their own history. Some reveal our world, where the Axis powers lost, others show histories that don't quite mesh with our world or the one of "The Man in the High Castle." Where did these filmstrips come from? How did they get here? While the show is far from perfect, it culminates in an engrossing experience that deserves to be on your watch list, if not outright binged.