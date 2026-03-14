4 Amazon Fire TV Accessories That Will Elevate Your Viewing Experience

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Amazon Fire TV is one of the best platforms to enjoy your smart TV, whether they have the software built in or you just improved your old television with a Fire TV Stick–and BGR highly recommends these accessories to take your experience even further with its extra microUSB port. Either way, there are several accessories that can elevate your viewing experience with an Amazon Fire TV, which include a proprietary soundbar, an Ethernet adapter, or even LED strips that synchronize with your TV and will make you feel like you have a bigger display than you actually do.

After all, with so many TV shows and movies to watch on several streaming platforms, it's only natural that you'd prefer a bigger display with a smooth response than your computer's display or your phone's to watch the latest season of your favorite show, or to catch up to that Oscar-winning movie that has just been released.