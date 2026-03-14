4 Amazon Fire TV Accessories That Will Elevate Your Viewing Experience
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Amazon Fire TV is one of the best platforms to enjoy your smart TV, whether they have the software built in or you just improved your old television with a Fire TV Stick–and BGR highly recommends these accessories to take your experience even further with its extra microUSB port. Either way, there are several accessories that can elevate your viewing experience with an Amazon Fire TV, which include a proprietary soundbar, an Ethernet adapter, or even LED strips that synchronize with your TV and will make you feel like you have a bigger display than you actually do.
After all, with so many TV shows and movies to watch on several streaming platforms, it's only natural that you'd prefer a bigger display with a smooth response than your computer's display or your phone's to watch the latest season of your favorite show, or to catch up to that Oscar-winning movie that has just been released.
Amazon Fire TV Soundbar
Having a soundbar on your TV setup can greatly improve your viewing experience, as proper audio can make every TV scene look a lot more realistic. The Amazon Fire TV Soundbar has been designed for Amazon Fire TV, and Amazon claims its dual speaker system brings fuller sound with deep bass and clear dialogue.
Besides that, with a 24-inch design and a height of 2.5 inches, it's easy to make the soundbar blend into your TV setup. Just plug the HDMI cable into the eARC/ARC port of your TV and then start to enjoy this upgraded audio. The Amazon Fire TV Soundbar features DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio standards, and users can also stream their favorite songs, podcasts, and other media using Bluetooth.
That said, it's important to note that the soundbar is not Alexa-enabled and neither does it support Alexa Home Theater. This means that Alexa experiences are limited to when you're using your TV or your smartphone with the Alexa app. Still, the audio quality alongside its cheap price point might be worth missing out on the personal assistant.
Ethernet adapter
There's nothing worse than watching a live-streamed sports match or a really good episode of your favorite TV show, only for the image to get blurry or the stream to stop for a little bit because of the internet connection, even though you know your fiber should be ridiculously fast. It happens to all of us, and the best way to avoid those issues in the future is to get an Ethernet adapter and use an Ethernet connection with your Amazon Fire TV.
Obviously, Amazon itself has an Ethernet adapter for Amazon Fire TV devices. While users can choose other options, it's interesting to see that the company offers its own solution. With a wired connection from your router to this adapter, you ensure your TV has a strong internet connection all the time, and you won't have to worry about intermittent Wi-Fi during a livestream, watching your favorite show, or playing an online game.
While it's true that Wi-Fi can get faster speeds, especially if you have a good internet contract with a new Wi-Fi router, users aren't required much to have a proper 4K streaming or enjoy a livestream. For example, Netflix says a connection with 15Mbps or higher is already enough for users to enjoy a 4K TV show or movie.
Mission's Amazon Fire TV Remote Holder
If you're as forgetful as Dory from "Finding Nemo", Mission has an interesting solution to improve your experience with your Amazon Fire TV with an Amazon Remote Holder for Fire TV Remotes. Basically, the remote holder magnetically attaches to your Fire TV remote, and you can place the accessory on the side or back of your Fire TV. With that, the next time you finish watching TV, or you're just wondering where your remote is, you'll probably see it hanging by your display.
What makes this device so interesting is that it works with all versions of Fire TV Alexa Voice Remotes, which means you have a wide range of devices that can actually take advantage of this product. While users can find more creative places to put the remote with this remote holder, it solves the issue where we would just misplace the TV remote on the sofa, only to never find it again five minutes later. With an accessory like this one, watching TV gets a lot less stressful.
Govee LED strips
Finally, if you want to step up the game of watching your favorite shows on your Amazon Fire TV, some LED strips could make the experience a lot more immersive. While some other TV brands have this built-in technology, which expands the edges of your TV by showing similar colors on your wall, Govee is a brand that works pretty great with Amazon Fire TVs, as well as other smart TVs.
Users can choose between Govee's LED strips made for TVs around 55-65 inches and 75-85 inches. With two cameras that rest perpendicular on top of your display, it can identify colors in real time and match them to the background. With that, watching a TV show, sports, or gaming sessions will look a lot more fun than before.
Besides that, if you have other LED lights from Govee, you can make your entire space change colors based on what you're watching, bringing a new immersive experience. Users can control everything by the Govee Home app, including brightness and color adjustments, and other interesting modes like Holiday Party Mode, and Music Mode.