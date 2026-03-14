How Quickly Can SpaceX's Falcon 9 Rocket Be Ready To Relaunch?

SpaceX has made quite a name for itself since its inception, thanks to the reusable nature of its rocket boosters. Chief among these are the Falcon 9 rockets, which often act as the company's workhorse rockets — launching Starlink satellites and various other payloads into orbit around Earth. While Falcon 9 has become so well known for its reusability, what you might not know is just how quickly the company can turn around and relaunch a booster after it has just been used in another mission. Surprisingly, that turnaround time is under two weeks.

Now, the important thing to note here is that this isn't typically a big deal. SpaceX has multiple Falcon 9 boosters, so it doesn't often have to rush to turn one around for a second launch within a short amount of time, even with all the launches it does each year. However, that hasn't stopped the Musk-led company from setting some major records with its rocket boosters.

While it can be difficult to pin down an average turnaround time based on information found online, reports have managed to figure out that the two best records have been 13 days, 12 hours, 44 minutes, and 20 seconds for one, and just nine days between launches of one booster for the quickest turnaround.