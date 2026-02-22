Elon Musk Has Shifted SpaceX's Focus From Its Mars Base To Somewhere A Bit Closer

When Elon Musk founded SpaceX (which is currently one of the most valuable private companies in the world), he did so with the dream of setting up colonies on Mars. A lofty goal, mostly because we've really only sent rovers to take pictures of mars. But now Musk wants SpaceX to change gears and instead colonize the moon. This significant shift in goals came out of left field and is at odds with prior plans; in early 2025, he stated on Twitter/X that the moon was nothing more than "a distraction."

On February 8, 2026, Musk took to Twitter/X to proclaim that SpaceX had "shifted focus" to instead build a "self-growing city" on the moon. These goalposts were allegedly altered because it would simply be quicker to set up a moon colony. According to Musk's math, a city on the moon would take about 10 years to build, whereas a city on Mars would require double the amount of time. This also takes into account launch windows and travel time — Musk claims it takes six months to travel to Mars, and we can only launch every 26 months, whereas moon trips take two days and can launch every 10 days. However, NASA calculates that trips to Mars instead take anywhere between seven to 10 months. Still, this change in direction sounds much more tenable, and now we can say that SpaceX is shooting for the moon — in a more literal sense.