NASA's Perseverance Rover Just Took The Clearest Panoramic Photo Of Mars Yet

Starting your day with one of the best-looking panoramic images of Mars is a pleasant reminder that we humans can do pretty incredible things. This inspiring photography is brought to us by NASA's Perseverance rover, operating from a location on the Red Planet's surface referred to as "Falbreen." Perseverance's imaging team was able to stitch together 96 photos captured on May 26, 2025 using the machine's Mastcam-Z instrument, taking advantage of particularly clear skies to deliver the phenomenal-looking mosaic.

But beyond the stunning vistas, scientists are just as elated by some of the geologic features Perseverance was able to home in on, including a number of sand ripples, mountainous terrain about 40 miles away from Falbreen, as well as a large rock perched atop a dark, crescent-shaped sand formation. The latter is only about 14 feet away from the rover, and scientists are referring to the boulder as a "float rock," because they believe the rock likely formed somewhere else, and was transported to its current location by wind, water, a landslide, or other means.

Speaking about the composited photo, Jim Bell, Mastcam-Z's principal investigator based at Arizona State University in Tempe, said in a press release, "The relatively dust-free skies provide a clear view of the surrounding terrain [...] And in this particular mosaic, we have enhanced the color contrast, which accentuates the difference in the terrain and sky."