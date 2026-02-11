SpaceX Is Becoming The Most Valuable Private Company In The World With New Merger

Elon Musk's companies SpaceX and xAI may have a solution to AI's demand for power, though it involves creating the largest private company in the world. Musk's company SpaceX recently announced a merger with another of his companies, purportedly to help curb the demand of data centers here on Earth. While Musk envisions that it will take a few years to reduce the cost of AI data demands, this comes at a time when 2026 is shaping up to be an incredibly expensive year for consumer electronics.

Nonetheless, the merger means that SpaceX has a valuation of around $1 trillion, putting it in the lead as the largest private company in the world. However, Musk did mention in December 2025 that the company is planning an initial public offering (IPO) in an effort to raise $30 billion dollars. The IPO may value the company up to $1.5 trillion, which could potentially double Musk's $461 billion net worth should the company go public.

The news follows hot off the heels of Musk's electric vehicle company Tesla recently announcing it was killing two of its popular vehicle models to focus on AI robots. The EV company also invested $2 billion into xAI in January. The move was made despite some shareholders having reservations about funneling the money into another Musk company. The news also follows a recent report that SpaceX has plans for Starlink to make low Earth orbit safer for travelers.